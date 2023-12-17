25.6 C
Belize City
Sunday, December 17, 2023

Female football players get land

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 14,...

Labour Force Survey shows drop in September unemployment rate

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 13,...

BNTU says it will exhaust all avenues before industrial action

Photo: Members of BNTU's Council of Management...

UB Board of Trustees name Godfrey Smith as new Chairman

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Hon. Francis Fonseca and Godfrey Smith

by Marco Lopez

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 14, 2023

Today was a historic day for the University of Belize, with the election of a new Board of Trustees. Godfrey Smith was elected as Chairman. He succeeds former Chairman Anthony Sylvester, Jr., who was recently sworn in as the new Attorney General of Belize, back in July.

The university’s trustee board elections took place at a meeting this morning on the main campus in Belmopan. The Vice Chairman, Major Lloyd Jones was reelected to that post. Other elected members include Cresencio Sosa, Jr., Luke Martinez, Victoriano Pascual, Timothy Dami, Jacqueline Welch, and Yvonne Palma.

Of the board members, also returning are Sosa and Palma, who represent the Industry Sector and Ministry of Education, respectively.

Sylvester served on the Board of Trustees for a little over two years before his departure.

Smith, who is a well-known Belizean senior counsel, has served as a High Court Judge, a Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, a former Attorney General, and is in private practice.

His election to the UB Board of Trustees should, as was said of his time on the Eastern Caribbean Court, “add great competence” to the leadership of the university.

