The legal age of marriage to go up to 18

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Aug. 8, 2024

Dr. Lisa Johnson, one of Belize’s shining stars, during her speech today for the vaunted inauguration of the University of Belize’s School of Medicine at the Central Campus in Belmopan, remarked that no one could have envisioned in 2000 when the national university was formed that “we would have reached this point.” She described the formation of the School of Medicine as “a singular event” not only in the life of the University but also in the life of the country. Dr. Johnson now becomes the new dean of the UB School of Medicine.

UB President, Dr. Vincent Palacio called it a “momentous step forward” for the University, Belize and the region. He declared that it’s not only about expansion for the institution, but also “about addressing a critical need in our nation: the need for qualified, skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals who are prepared to meet the challenges of our healthcare system.” He added that the launch “aligns closely with the standards set by the World Health Organization and the Pan-American Health Organization for universal healthcare.” The vision for the UB School of Medicine, according to Dr. Palacio, is “to provide a world-class medical education that adheres to the highest standards of academic and professional excellence.”

The curriculum, described as rigorous and comprehensive, is for 5 years, and is designed to meet standards prescribed by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Dr. Johnson remarked, “Our program will reflect old-fashioned rigor and new technology.” Courses include medical bio-chemistry, anatomy, physiology, community health, clinical practice, cases in medicine and others, including nutrition and genetics and even toxicology. The University already offers an associate degree program to prepare students to enter UB’s School of Medicine.

Today, Dr. Palacio announced that they are submitting their application for accreditation to the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professionals (CAAM-HP) to ensure the UB School of Medicine meets the highest standards in medical education, so that graduates can excel in their medical careers. He described the meetings for accreditation as intense and frequent. The University engaged a consultant from the University of Guyana, Professor Emanuel Cummings to provide technical assistance in that venture.

So far, 14 students have signed up for the new program at UB, including some who must take a qualifying entrance exam. The initial capacity for the school is 35, but there are plans for expansion in the future. Students will get to do clinical practice mainly at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, via Minister Kevin Bernard, today announced that they will offer 4 scholarships for students to attend UB’s School of Medicine. Hon. Bernard said today’s milestone is testament to the dedication, hard work and visionary leadership of all those involved, and “reflects the institution’s unwavering commitment to advancing medical education and training in our beloved nation.” The Minister congratulated the Board of Trustees, administration, and faculty and staff for making this dream a reality. He also had a message for the students who will “walk the halls of this new school of medicine … you are the future of healthcare in Belize. Embrace this opportunity with passion and determination, for the journey you embark upon today will shape the health and well being of our nation for generations to come.” He also pledged to work with the University to ensure the School of Medicine “not only achieves accreditation, but also becomes a beacon of medical excellence in the Caribbean.”