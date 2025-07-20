Belize to receive $10 mil grant from CDB

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Wed. July 16, 2025

Members of the University of Belize Faculty and Staff Union (UBFSU) staged a protest at the steps of the office of the Prime Minister of Belize on Tuesday, July 15, demanding that the government increase its current subvention to the university.

In 2020, the Briceño government had assured the university, as one of its campaign promises, that the institution’s annual subvention would be increased by a million dollars annually; but that increase has so far not been put into effect.

At its inception in 2000, the university was allotted an annual 10-million-dollar subvention, which was used to partially cover its operational costs, and that amount was eventually increased to 11 million over the years. However, during the United Democratic Party (UDP) administration that preceded the current Briceño-led government, that budget was slashed to 8.5 million, and during its campaign leading up to the 2020 general elections, the PUP had, as previously mentioned, promised to undo that reduction through a subvention increase.

“Last year, we called out the government on their promise, and they put out a press release saying that it was due to COVID, they couldn’t live up to that. But they promised in this budget for this fiscal year, they would increase it. The budget was read, and there is no promise for an increase; and so, we, the union, called out the government on this as well, so that they can live up to their word, what they promised,” said Juliane Pasos, president of UBFSU.

“It’d be nice to have it at the 15 million, but we have to be realistic, right? I believe that you can always have a plan of how to go and institute this. One of the things the union has been saying is, let’s link it to our GDP. Most countries link the subvention to their tertiary institution to the GDP. And if we do that, then it is based on the country’s profits. So, it is linked to that, and it won’t be an issue of when or how it will be increased; a formula will be in place for it,” she added.

The UBFSU protest took place at the tail end of the protests carried out by the Belize National Teachers Union and the Public Service Union, which form part of the Joint Union Negotiating Team that was demanding a salary increase as well as the payment of increments to the teachers, which the government ultimately agreed to grant them. But Pasos mentioned that it was not until July that the subvention, which the UBFSU had been calling for earlier, became an exigency for their union.

“Our administration promised us a 9% in January, which was supposed to be implemented on April 1st. In April, they put out a bulletin saying that the 9% increase would be instituted by the end of the UB’s fiscal year, which is July 31st, and it would be paid retroactive to April 1st. So, when the JUNT unions were negotiating, we did not have an issue; we had already been promised a 9%. We had already been told that this 9 % would take effect by the end of UB’s fiscal year. The board met on July 3rd, and at that July 3rd meeting, they said that the 9% increase is contingent on the subvention; and that is why we’re out here now, because the bulk part changed after that meeting,” she said.

Julianne Pasos, President of UBFSU

“Our salary is not the responsibility of the Government of Belize. Our salary is the responsibility of the UB administration and the UB Board of Trustees; so, if the subvention does not come forth, then we call on the board of trustees to find the money to pay the salary,” Pasos added.

The protest group departed from the Governor General’s Field at the North Ring Road and made its way to the Sir Edney Cain Building, where the Prime Minister’s office is located, and held their demonstration during a routine Cabinet meeting.

“Having 10 years of not getting a salary adjustment is unconscionable,” said a staff member. “10 years of not having a salary adjustment. Notice that we use the words salary adjustment, not salary increase; because in this country, nobody gets a salary increase anymore, except for a few selected people. You get a salary adjustment, because you need to adjust your salary to the cost of living in this country. We’re asking something simple and basic, that will provide dignity for you as workers with the salary adjustment. That’s all you’re asking for. We’re not asking for a vehicle allowance or housing allowance; something as simple as a salary adjustment,” she mentioned.

While at the steps of the building, reporters encountered former Minister of Education, Hon. Francis Fonseca, who spoke briefly with the media.

“This Ministry of Education has provided unprecedented support to UB. In addition to the subvention that they get, we provide over five million dollars a year in assistance at the university, which is used to pay salaries and support the students,” he said.

Dr. Louis Zabaneh, former Minister of State at the Ministry of Education, also commented. “UB is close to my heart, so we will do what we have to do. We will have to discuss it at the Cabinet. That is the idea for everyone to be here to let the Cabinet hear the voice of the people, especially our hard-working faculty at UB; so, we will see how it goes”.

Pasos noted that the subvention would be partially used to improve the University of Belize’s infrastructure and classroom facilities, and to push the university into the digital era.