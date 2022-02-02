UDP Caucus for Change endorses Shyne; Tracy unfazed

BELIZE CITY, Sat. Jan. 29, 2022– Last week the United Democratic Party’s Hon. Shyne Barrow, the area representative for the Mesopotamia constituency, and Hon. Tracy Panton, area representative for the Albert division, both declared that they would be vying for the position of leader of the UDP, and within a few days the UDP Caucus for Change—a group within the party with representation from nineteen constituencies and said to be led by former Belmopan area representative John Saldivar—publicly indicated that it is endorsing Hon. Shyne Barrow for leadership of the party. According to the Caucus for Change, the decision was made after members of the caucus met in an open session with the two candidates and after subsequent deliberation.

“It is the firm belief of the Caucus that Hon. Shyne is best suited to lead the Party at this time given his vision, decisive leadership, resourcefulness, and global exploits that continue to promote Belize,” stated a release issued by the group.

In response to the endorsement, which included a call for everyone to unite behind the Mesopotamia area representative, Barrow expressed gratitude, stating that he felt “extremely humbled”. He also stated that he plans to work arduously to “stand up for the Belizean People, hold the Government accountable and lead the UDP to victory in the next General Elections.”

The UDP Caucus for Change, however, isn’t the first and only organ of the party that has openly declared support for a candidate. When the now former UDP leader Hon. Patrick Faber first announced his resignation following domestic violence accusations, the United Democratic Party National Organization for Women (UDP NOW) declared support for Hon. Tracy Panton while condemning all forms of gender-based violence. In response to the organization’s declaration, however, the UDP publicly indicated that the statement by UDP NOW did not reflect the official views of the party.

“Every organ of the U.D.P. serves the entire U.D.P., and the U.D.P. considers it inappropriate for an arm of the party to demonstrate a particular preference for any individual to hold any official position in the U.D.P,” said the release issued by the UDP.

Despite the majority of the Opposition representatives purportedly declaring support for Hon. Barrow as the new leader, Hon. Tracy Panton has maintained her bid for the position. The Albert area representative, if selected, would be the first woman to ever lead one of the country’s major parties in the more than 50 years that both parties have been in existence. But according to Barrow, she missed her chance to become leader when he endorsed her for the leadership post in June 2021, when Faber’s leadership was first challenged and a recall petition was submitted by the Caucus for Change for his removal following a separate incident of domestic abuse in which Faber was allegedly involved. (That incident was captured on a video that had been circulated online.)

“It’s not about for gender sake, it’s about who is going to lead us into this war to take back our country, and you know when it comes to leadership in the time of war, we need someone who is steady, who has the conviction, who is fearless and that has nothing to do with gender,” said Hon. Barrow in an interview with the media.

He then went on to state that Mia Mottley, the recently re-elected Prime Minister of Barbados, is not a great leader because she’s a woman but because she exhibits good leadership skills.

“We have had issues where a woman may not be recognized for her greatness because she is a woman, but we cannot excuse a woman’s shortcomings and let gender be the reason for that excuse and give her something that someone else is more worthy of because of gender. So I don’t believe in gender discrimination and gender affirmative action but for gender awareness and gender inclusivity and gender equality,” he added.

But where “gender awareness” and “gender equality” are concerned, many members of the public—as well as Taegar-Panton herself—have expressed doubt in Barrow’s viability as leader. That is because, in October of 2020, reports surfaced of domestic abuse allegations made against the Mesopotamia area rep. Similarly to what occurred in the case of former leader Patrick Faber, Barrow’s wife, Catherine Barrow, withdrew the report that she had made to police—though not before it managed to make its way onto social media. The leaked SITREP, dated Sunday, October 4, 2020, reported that Barrow “kicked her [his wife] in the back, causing her to hit the wall, which led her to hurt her big toe.” According to the SITREP, a doctor had classified Catherine Barrow’s injuries as harm. Barrow, however, eventually issued a statement saying that she had exaggerated her report due to “hurt and anger”.

While there was mass condemnation and public outcry regarding the incident, Hon. Shyne Barrow was not made to step down from his position. Barrow has insisted that his situation and Faber’s were not the same.

“I did not get accused of the same thing as Honorable Faber. He has been accused by three different women on more than five different occasions,” he stated in an interview.

“I have an isolated incident for which I have apologized to my wife for just being a part of that. I am not going to come to the media and blame her and try to throw her under the bus. I take responsibility for my actions,” he added.

In a Facebook post made early Monday morning, Hon. Tracy Panton expressed her belief that the people must hold their political leaders accountable.

“We cannot have different standards for those who aspire for the highest office in the land. Domestic violence is a critical issue of national importance. Two persons have been publicly accused of domestic violence. One has been forced to resign,” she stated.

She also pointed out that there is an urgent need for the UDP to reestablish its credibility as a major political party. The United Democratic Party must select a new leader by means of convention within 90 days after Patrick Faber has issued his official resignation.