UEF Community Actions—December 2021, 2022, & 2023

Photo: (L to R) Shahida Shabazz; Darlene Jones; Nuri Akbar; Ishmael Shabazz; Imam W. D. Muhammad, leader of the American Muslim Mission

by Sista YaYa Marin Coleman

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 28, 2023

December 2021

The United Black Association for Development Educational Foundation (UEF) base, our Library of Afrikan and Indigenous Studies, remained closed because of financial hardships and the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the limitations of staffing our library, and the limited visitors we get to our specialty library, we began brainstorming about repurposing the space.

December 2022

The United Black Association for Development Educational Foundation (UEF) was contacted by one of our international solidarity partners, Belize Rural Economic Development of Agriculture through Alliance (BREDAA) from the United States. Money was sent to assist needy Afrikan/Black Belizean families after Hurricane Lisa had caused extensive damage to many homes. Our Afrikan ancestor William Dawson, the Chairperson at that time of the Leadership Intervention Unit (LIU), was helpful in identifying some families. Big respect to BREDAA for the meaningful financial assistance. The family members were very thankful and appreciative of the assistance. The picture below is from an Amandala article dated February 6, 2021, about The Rise of BREDAA.

December 2023

The United Black Association for Development Educational Foundation (UEF) achieved one of its annual goals by providing reports of UEF’s Community Actions for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023 in the Amandala newspaper. Firstly, UEF recognized that it is with the sustained support of Belizeans from our local and global communities who make these community actions the collective successes that most of them were. Secondly, UEF extends our deep appreciation to the Amandala newspaper for publishing UEF’s monthly community actions reports. UEF would not be serving our Afrikan Belizeans for 27 years if our Afrikan ancestresses/ancestors, and our living elders did not lay the groundwork with the United Black Association for Development (UBAD) from 1969 to 1974. The United Black Association for Development Educational Foundation (UEF) looks forward to continuing community nurturing rooted in truth for our collective liberation as Afrikan people. #onlidipeeplewillsavedipeeple