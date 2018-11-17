Valley of Peace Christian girls and Trial Farm Gov’t boys are 2018-2019 National Primary School Football Champions

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 12, 2018– Coordinated by the National Sports Council (NSC), the National Primary School Football Championships 2018-19 for females and males were held on Friday, November 9, in Belize City at two different venues: the Marion Jones Sports Complex for the girls, and the MCC Grounds for the boys.

Six female teams and six male teams, champions of their respective districts, represented the six districts of the country in the national tournament. Those teams were:

FEMALE – Holy Ghost School (Stann Creek); St. Luke Methodist (Belize); Caledonia RC (Corozal); Valley of Peace Christian (Cayo); Carmelita Gov’t (Orange Walk); and St. Peter Claver RC (Toledo).

MALE – St. Jude Primary (Stann Creek); Queen’s Square Anglican (Belize); Concepcion RC (Corozal); St. Joseph RC (Cayo); Trial Farm Gov’t (Orange Walk); San Vicente RC (Toledo).

The competition format saw the teams divided into groups of 3, which then played a first round single round-robin. Group winners then played in knockout semifinals. The losers then played for 3rd place, and the winners played for the championship.

First round results

Females – Valley of Peace 3:0 Caledonia RC; Carmelita Gov’t 0:0 St. Luke Methodist; Holy Ghost 2:2 Caledonia RC; St. Peter Claver 0:0 Carmelita Gov’t; Holy Ghost 1:0 Valley of Peace; and St. Luke Methodist 0:0 St. Peter Claver.

Males – St. Joseph RC 1:1 Concepcion RC; Queen’s Square Anglican 4:0 Trial Farm Gov’t; St. Jude Primary 4:0 Concepcion RC; Trial Farm Gov’t 3:0 San Vicente RC; St. Joseph RC 1:0 St. Jude Primary; and Queen’s Square Anglican 4:2 San Vicente RC.

Semifinals

Females – Holy Ghost 4:0 Carmelita Gov’t; and Valley of Peace 1:0 St. Luke Methodist.

Males – Trial Farm Gov’t (4:3 in penalties) 1:1 St. Joseph RC; and St. Jude Primary (3:1 PK) 0:0 Queen’s Square Anglican.

Third Place games

Females – St. Luke Methodist 1:0 Carmelita Gov’t.

Males – St. Joseph RC (3:2 in penalties) 1:1 Queen’s Square Anglican.

Championship games

Females – Valley of Peace Christian (4:3 penalties) 0:0 Holy Ghost.

Males – Trial Farm Gov’t (5:3 penalties) 1:1 St. Jude Primary.

Tournament winners

Females – 1st Place – Valley of Peace Christian School (Cayo); 2nd Place – Holy Ghost School (Stann Creek); 3rd Place – St. Luke Methodist School (Belize).

Males – 1st Place – Trial Farm Gov’t School (Orange Walk); 2nd Place – St. Jude Primary School (Stann Creek); 3rd Place – St. Joseph RC School (Cayo).

Female MVP – Yaneli Diaz (Valley of Peace Christian School, Cayo).

Male MVP – Nervin Cawich (Trial Farm Gov’t School, Orange Walk)

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle, Bze. Dist. Sports Coordinator, NSC; all pictures by William Ysaguirre)