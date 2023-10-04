Was it an “IED” or something else on Maya Island Air?

Photo: IED (Improvised Explosive Device)

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Sept. 29, 2023

Unconfirmed reports emerged from a local media outlet on Thursday, September 28, that an alleged IED (Improvised Explosive Device) had been found on an aircraft belonging to Maya Island Air.

The details surrounding the report indicate that on Tuesday, September 26, the aircraft – with the IED onboard – initially departed from San Pedro Town and landed at the Sir Barry Bowen Municipal Airport in Belize City.

While the aircraft was grounded at the Municipal Airport, personnel from the Belize Defence Force were called, informing them about the device; but when they arrived at the Municipal Airport they learned that the aircraft had already flown off to the Philip Goldson International Airport, with the IED having been extracted from the aircraft, with its fuse detached from its body and placed on a picnic table. The device was later identified as a binary dynamite described to be highly dangerous; it was reportedly approximately six inches in length and could have very detrimental consequences if set off.

Another report from a different local media house suggested that the device resembles firecrackers used for Independence Day Celebrations in San Pedro Town.

Still another report to Amandala indicated that the device found was not an alleged IED, as initially reported, but instead it was just a flare or “cold sparkles”, easily purchased across the border in Mexico, and used for a dramatic display at concerts. These “cold sparkles” or flares seem to be dangerous when ignited, but in reality pose no serious threat.

However, while such speculation may be comforting to the public, Amandala has since received information from a credible source confirming that the device found is indeed a dangerous device that could have had disastrous consequences if ignited. The source described the device as a “binary dynamite” of a “civilian grade used in blasting quarries.” It follows that setting off such a device on board the flight could have caused the airplane to explode.

Based on the seriousness of the situation, and how alarming it became when reports first emerged, authorities from the US, including the FBI, have reportedly been summoned to Belize to assess the situation.

While all reports have not been confirmed publicly to the media, on Wednesday, October 4, a joint press conference will be held with the Belize Police Department and Belize Defence Force in regards to the IED found.