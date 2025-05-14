Teachers’ raise could cost GoB $63 million

by Colin Hyde

Last week, when US president Donald Trump appeared in a pic looking like the Pope, many people thought it was a hoax, until the devil media ruined the joke with their spin that Mr. Trump actually put on the regalia and posed for the pic. We need to go back to the first take. Of course, that thing was a fabrication. Trump noh plik, and even if he is, there’s no way his wife and wives and children would have allowed him to pull such a stunt. If they did, it would be serious dereliction of duty. A lot of people like to point to young people’s obligation to take care of the physical needs of their oldsters. Well, the bigger concern is the mental issues of those old bohgaz. We know if we live long enough we are going to lose it. It is the duty of children to put the straitjacket on their oldsters, prevent them from mek fool a dehnself.

Some people don’t have to grow old to do crazy things. I can’t believe that Americans in Vatican City chanted U-S-A, U-S-A when it was announced that the new Pope was born in the United States. The British really neglected the education of that stars and stripes crowd. Bah, ugly Americans.

So the Pope has some blood from Africa. All of our blood comes from Mama Africa, but whenever people with white skin do well and they have a direct linkage to the original home, it’s a story. You know why some white people harbor hatred in their hearts? It’s because, as that historian said, white people are albinos who were chased out of Africa by racist black people. Praise God black Belizeans don’t countenance racism. Nobody here has anything with Tracy Panton because the black doesn’t come out in her skin, and her hair, it is areenj like carrots.

Very seriously, there’s this story from up north about boys being suspended from the football league because of racist chants. Let’s not hide their identities. The boys need to come forward and explain themselves. We can handle this.

North of the Rio Grande, where racism is rampant, there’s this story that a white woman (an albino) called a pigmented child the N-word. Well, a hollering went up, and what do you know—the albinos poured in $700 million into the albino woman’s account, in support of her savaging the non-albino child. Whoa there, America is white again! But I must put in here that one percent of the blame isn’t theirs. My friends, if non-albinos celebrate that N-word in public, they need to suck it up when a not so intelligent or racist albino uses it. If black people in America want to use that word in their homes, nobody has the right to bug anybody. In public, this dependence on N-this, N-that, and N-tara is intolerable.

If albinos who get a huyayai from the N-word hold a private party and satisfy their evil innards, or non-albinos who are addicted to the N-word hold a private party and satisfy whatever within them that saying N satisfies, that’s their right. Noh bring it out ya.

Points for Justice Hondora’s handling of those difficult cases

What an inhospitable place we have been to Justice Hondora! He might wonder what he has done to deserve the fate he found here. He might get a bad taste in his mouth when he thinks of the individual who told him that there is a Belize, and it is a good country. Who is that liar? I can tell you the demographic that so-and-so doesn’t belong to. I say, it certainly wasn’t a Christ Christian who told the judge that Belize is a nice, safe place. Christ Christians tell the truth and shame the Devil, no matter the cost.

About these tikilish cases, do the judges get together and draw straws to decide who is going to be unlucky? How does a judge get assigned to not one, but two of the most difficult cases, potentially career-breaker cases? With those ones, the only possible reward at their conclusion is WHEW, I got through that, I am still alive, and all the people don’t hate me.

The way Justice Hondora handled Shyne’s Baby and PG’s Baby made my estimation of the court go up big time. About the first case: in a nutshell, the UDP wanted Shyne out, he dug in, and the UDP took the matter to the Civic Center. To make sure, to put it in cement that they wanted the brother to go back to New York where he is a great fit, they also put the matter to the people of Mesopotamia on March 12.

Shyne, leaning on the letter of the law, said the UDP should have “grin and bear it”, put up with him, and, mas o menos, the judge said yu right, dehn neva want yu but they were stuck with yu. Ai, the letter of the law! You remember the story about the tricky Ali the barber and humble Hassan who sold him a load of firewood. Ali and Hassan agreed to a price for all the wood on Hassan’s donkey, and after unloading the wood, that dastard Ali demanded the saddle too, because it was made of wood. Poor Hassan went to the Caliph for justice, but the Caliph told him his words were binding, because words are what men live by. However, recognizing that Ali was a chaansi so-and-so, when the case was done the Caliph called Hassan aside and whispered in his ear. Sometime later, Hassan went to Ali for a trim and a shave for himself and his companion who had not yet arrived at the barbershop. They agreed on a price, and Hassan sat down in the chair for his trim and his shave. When it was done, he went outside and brought in his companion, the donkey!

Regarding the second matter put before the judge, we know why the people who were directly affected weren’t pushing for redistricting to be done before the election. It is because in the divisions that were outsized, the story there is about the growth of the new Belizean population. This group is happy, extremely grateful for Belize, their new home. Good for happiness, respect to gratitude. In time they will, maybe in the third generation, get pushy about equal rights for their vote. But in 2025 that is still a minor issue for them.

Ah, what does PG have to do with it? Three of the main protagonists in this redistricting charge—Paul Morgan, Hubert Enriquez, and Jerry Enriquez—are PG originals. We’ve gone over this territory before, about the “forgotten district” and its natural ambition to bring Belize City down a peg. You know I’m a little tongue-in-cheek discussing that envy thing. But check this out: PG is the capital of the Toledo District, but Bella Vista, a new Belizean village more than 50 miles away, is challenging its “power.” Since 1964, the representative from that part of Belize has been out of PG. Well, that’s not so anymore.

Of course, on a straight line, Jerry (and the Belize Peace Movement) is right to call for the people in authority to respect the Constitution. But don’t ask the court to stop an election, especially since the people were clearly for it. Sure, there was time on the calendar to get the difficult redistricting done, but everyone knew that for practical reasons the election had to be called. One, in this age of “climate change,” we’d be crazy to hold elections during the hurricane season; two, the Opposition had imploded and the only way to get it functional again was to deal with their issue at the polls; three, since the new regime took office in the US, it has been a whole new ball game, and a new government was desperately needed to trim or shift our sails to get us through the storm.

I know a catch-22 when I see one, because I was born under that star — damned if you do, damned if you don’t; who bayg noh wahn get, who noh beg noh want. The redistricting should have been done, but the judge couldn’t stop the election.

On that other matter before the court about the judge, where a junior lawyer in Trinidad said he heard the judge say something off the record but he has no record of it, I wish I had license to comment on that. Sticking to the way the judge handled those difficult letter-of-the-law cases, he deserves a raise and a short vacation at the cayes, if we have the money in the national till to cover the costs.