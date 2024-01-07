Wi shuga gweyn da Guatemala!?

Photo: Guatemalan truck busted with sugar parked in Orange Walk Town

by Kristen Ku

ORANGE WALK, Thurs. Jan. 4, 2024

Amidst Belize’s ongoing sugar crisis, a truck traveling out from Louisville Village, Corozal District, was intercepted by Orange Walk police this morning, Thursday, January 4, potentially uncovering a major sugar smuggling operation.

The incident began when cane farmers noticed the truck, filled with sacks of sugar, being allowed to pass through an initial checkpoint. Their concerns prompted a second checkpoint in San Jose Village to be set up by the police, leading to the truck’s interception and escort to the Orange Walk police station.

Subsequent investigation of the truck revealed 200 sacks of sugar packaged in American Sugar Refinery/Belize Sugar Industries Limited (ASR/BSI) bags, allegedly intended for export to Guatemala.

The interception of the vehicle, reportedly owned by one GUSTAVO BULL from Toledo, further revealed a complex web of trade crossing multiple borders, including Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize.

“The police are doing the investigation; however, I must caution that at this time, if the sugar is to be exported, then it needs an export license from Supplies Control, as I was briefed this morning by my Director of Supplies Control,” Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, stated, after reportedly learning of the situation through Facebook and concerned farmers.

He highlighted the unfairness of such smuggling activities during a time when Belize was importing sugar to cope with domestic shortages.

The minister also shed light on the rising tensions among cane farmers, who are discontented with the current state of affairs in the sugar industry. “The farmers are not happy with what’s going on. You can see yesterday how the mob was operating; they were not happy. And to see this happening in front of the eyes of the cane farmers is not a good sign,” he said.

The sugar industry in Belize has been in turmoil since December 2023. A standoff between the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) and Belize Sugar Industries Ltd. (BSI) over a commercial agreement has led to significant disruptions.

Since the start of the sugar crop season, BSCFA has refrained from delivering cane to the mill, causing a chain reaction of events. A massive protest by approximately 500 cane farmers led to a two-day road blockage on January 2 and 3.

The crisis has even impacted Belize’s international engagements, with Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, canceling a meeting with Pope Francis due to the ongoing situation.

With the sacks of sugar discovered within Belizean borders, Minister Mai says he can only speculate on whether or not it was a smuggling bust. “They have done, in my view, nothing illegal so far,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams later confirmed that they had detained and interviewed two Guatemalan men who had been in possession of the truck.

“We have confirmed that the sugar was purchased [from] BSI by a person, and that person subsequently sold the sugar to the Guatemalans,” he reported.

Despite both men claiming that the sugar was destined for Independence Village in the Stann Creek District, the Commissioner was not convinced. “I don’t buy that __. I certainly believe that it was destined to be taken out of the country,” he shared.

The police department is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Agriculture on their next move regarding the sacks of sugar.