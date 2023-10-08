Worker’s dignity!

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

In the early 1900s, most of the immigrant Jews worked in garment factories and were forced to work on Saturdays, their Sabbath, with the threat of being fired if they did not show up. Sunday was the day of rest in the United States. In 1907, an observant Jew named Henry Feuerstein, who had saved enough money to open his own business in Malden, Mass., decided to give his workers both Saturdays and Sundays off, respecting Jewish and Christian traditions. By 1922, more and more companies saw advantages in adopting this system, and the labor unions made this their invention, and ole Henry was forgotten! But because of his wisdom and foresight, the 5-day work week was born, and has flourished ever since.

Today in 2023, the UAW (United Auto Workers) are on strike, and one of their demands is for a 32-hour work week. The other demands are the usual: more pay (in this case a 40% raise), better healthcare, etc. To those who have been abused as workers, who could never imagine being in a position to make those demands, like the CWU in Belize, this might seem extreme and unachievable, and maybe it is, but any give from a company is progress. If you don’t push, if you don’t try to share in the riches of your company, while those in charge are prospering, then you deserve what you earn. Sure, they finance the operations, but it’s the workers who make them the generous profits they enjoy!

I am a firm believer in labor unions, have been a grateful beneficiary of their unflinching push to make laborers, workers, live a better life, earn a decent salary, to be able to take care of their families and even own a house. The power of the unions can only exist if governments appreciate and acknowledge their absolute necessity for the welfare of the workforce, and in a larger sense, for the prosperity of the economy and country. The business owners, on the other hand, often see them as a threat to their interests and try to water down their influence — even banning unions in their companies, or more often, shortchanging their employees through threats of losing their jobs if they insist on being unionized.

Our workers, no matter their jobs, from pilots to the blue-collar worker, should be treated with the respect and the dignity they deserve. They should be shown the same gratitude and respect and loyalty that they give to their employers and their companies. A person with a sense of dignity is a person who can be trusted to give their all, and should be properly compensated for their efforts! Share the riches, and remember that without good workers you, Mr. Boss, could soon join their ranks!

Glen