World Bank presents review to reduce debt and improve public spending efficiency

Photo: Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Mar. 1, 2024

In a first-of-its-kind review, conducted on February 29, the World Bank offered Belize a comprehensive analysis and roadmap toward achieving a more sustainable economic future, focusing on critical areas such as education, health, and climate change resilience.

The review spoke to the potential for the nation to significantly reduce its debt to below 50% of GDP by implementing targeted reforms.

The World Bank’s findings reveal that, while Belize has made strides towards fiscal consolidation, challenges such as budget credibility, fiscal discipline, and a high public sector wage bill continue to hinder its financial flexibility.

“Many years, many administrations the World Bank has approached for this review, but this is the first administration that has, with its commitment to transparency and accountability, opened its books for them to have a look at,” lauded Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

Despite the challenges outlined in the report, including a high public sector wage bill and issues with budget credibility and fiscal discipline, the World Bank’s findings suggest a path forward.

Anton Dobronogov, the senior country economist for Belize at the World Bank, pointed out, “The report looks at the key macro-fiscal issues which the country is facing, delves more deeply into issues related to public investment management, public sector wage bill, and expenditures on the sectors like health, education, and expenditures related to climate change. The report finds that budget credibility remains an issue in the country despite the progress made. There is a need for additional measures.”

The review also sheds light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Belize’s fiscal health, with Dobronogov acknowledging the government’s effective management of the crisis. However, he stressed that data collection in small countries like Belize remains a challenge, despite good government collaboration.

The collaborative efforts between Belize and the World Bank aim to further Belize’s development through a new engagement framework and projects focused on agriculture, energy resilience, health, and climate-vulnerable sectors like water, sanitation, and renewable energy.

The report’s insights into the education sector were particularly striking, with findings that Belize spends a significant portion of its public expenditure on education without corresponding results. “The learning outcomes are certainly subpar, and that in part has to do with the low quality of education that is being given. We have to look at how do we improve the quality of education being provided by — improving the quality of teaching that is being given by the teachers,” said Minister Coye, who also noted that the administration is already working on improvements in this area.