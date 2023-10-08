Wrong behavior, but you shouldn’t send a man to jail for that

by Colin Hyde

Last week our country, all 400,000 plus of us in this 8,867 square miles of civilized, tranquil haven, sent a man to jail for ONE YEAR, for the crime of grabbing the rear end of a 14-year-old girl and speaking to her lewdly. It is a dastardly, beastly, disrespectful act that must not go unpunished. A message must be sent, in full BOLD, that such behavior is absolutely intolerable.

The victim isn’t the only one affected by this crime. No one wants anyone to touch the women in their family. In fact, yes, that could lead to violence. Hence, for the individual victimized, and for others aggrieved, the state has to punish the guilty party. The question here is solely about the penalty. I say it is draconian. What is the justification for this overkill? Is the man wanted for something more “grievous” and we can’t nail him for that so we pinned him for this? Is this man sinister? Are we jailing a rapist?

Yes, this corner thinks the penalty is draconian, and also that it achieves the opposite of its intent, which is to be a deterrent. Our authorities shouldn’t underestimate the intelligence and compassion of young people, all people. It is reasonable to bet that victims are more likely to report when the offender is a stranger. But it is said that most offenders are known to the victim and her family. I say, such offenders will bank on the knowledge that it will take some doing to report this crime knowing that incarceration, which ruins the lives of individuals and families, is the penalty. The girl and her family/advisors are far less likely to hold back if the penalty is appropriate, less harsh.

“Humane jail” — isn’t it obvious that this is why so many women put up with physical abuse, and horrors, turn a blind eye to their daughters being interfered with? The countries that impose humane jail have the financial support system for women who decide enough is enough. In our country, what happens to a woman and her children when the man is sent to jail for a year? Absolute economic ruin is what happens to them. It is wrong for the state to demand so much of individuals.

Yes, I would vote for lashing the narcissistic fool. Lashing isn’t soft, and neither is community service, and neither is house arrest. All three can be embarrassing. All three are far less likely to destroy families.

I have wondered about these people who think incarceration is civilized. Some advocates for incarceration, we have heard them say that lashing is inhumane, and it is especially repugnant because it reminds of “slavery days”. This was said when we were colonized. And it is still said now. Never mind that throughout history it was not only our enslaved ancestors who felt the whip. Traitors, rapists, thieves, political insurgents — across all races the whip was applied.

If these people stopped to think, would they not realize that slavery is a form of incarceration? When our ancestors made the trip across the Atlantic, they weren’t in luxury cabins, they were in the holds of ships, in the worst jail, as prisoners chained one to the other. When they were “freed” from these ships, they went to a new jail: slavery. I don’t know how anyone could contemplate incarceration as humane punishment. Why do these sophisticated modern people like jail so? The only form of incarceration that is humane is house arrest.

A psychological evaluation should be done on people who are not sadistic, before sending them to prison. Not all of us can handle being jailed. Oh, some people can benefit from a cooling-off period. Some people, it’s like dehn baan fu deh; they love being behind bars. But some people grin and bear it, and when they come out, society pays for its crime against them. And some people hang themselves. For many people, incarceration is cruel. It should be applied only for serious crimes of violence.

With no humility I say that black and brown people who rail against lashing are victims of brainwashing by Europeans. If things that remind us of “slavery days” are what’s bugging us, then there shouldn’t be any punishment for crimes ataal. For our ancestors were jailed, lashed, and suffered every abomination that a man sent to prison suffers. End this hysteria that doesn’t serve our independent country.

That brother who touched that girl needs a good lashing, and on top of that he must deliver on some serious community service for his crime. Second offenders need the cat, because dehn noh di andastan, or to be sent to an asylum, because they could be mentally deficient. Jail is for seriously violent people.

Only a rich country can afford to jail its citizens for misdemeanors, and what that man was convicted of is a misdemeanor, not a felony. If that is a felony, then there is no word for rape or murder. A misdemeanor must be treated for what it is. We can use foreign assistance, but under no circumstances should we be inhumane to please anyone or for money. If we can’t lash dat farad fellow, then our only options are community service and/or house arrest. No man is an island. When you send a man to jail, whole families are disrupted, or destroyed. Only a man on charge/or convicted for a serious violent crime – murder, rape, armed robbery, maim — should be put in jail.

A pragmatic decision, not a manly one

It was one M Finnegan who started it, and one Boots compounded the felony a short while back. I would have let it pass, besides the little jab some time ago, if not for the infernal reruns, replaying the error. I think wires were crossed here, and those gentlemen should stop running a quote that comes way short of being quotable, a quotable quote being one that has something of value for mankind. A man is not a man if he can’t break his word falls in the lot of “what you heard here stays here.”

We know that a man’s word is his bond. So then, how can it be manly for a man to go back on his word? I heard that Mr. Dean Lindo, the author of the “quote”, played a good midfield in football and was a good wicket keeper in cricket. I wager that he showed up for the games on time, and that he did all that his coaches demanded of him. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t have been a good player, he would have been off the team.

To be quotable, “man” should not have been in that counsel. He should have said, “sometimes it is pragmatic for one to go back on one’s word”. What did he mean when our two friends got misled? Had he promised to defend a man accused of committing a cold-blooded act, and finding out that his client was a rotten no-good, he could no longer go along with it? Was he speaking about something trivial like a voter switching allegiance?

A man sometimes finds himself in a hard place. A man who enters a business relationship only to find out that his partner is a dirty crook and to continue the partnership is certain jail, it looks like he has to back out. Or, what about a man realizing that the girl he is committed to isn’t true to him?

Ah, a man’s word is his bond, meaning it is as good as any written agreement. If he breaks the written bond, he will pay through his nose. Well, he can’t break the unwritten bond and walk away unscathed. You never get into the pen with a hog and come out clean. The man made a pragmatic decision; he might be smart, but isn’t manly for it, no. A captain goes down with his ship.