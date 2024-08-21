Police officers awarded for decades of service

by Thérèse Belisle-Nweke

Saturday, August 17, 2024

After reading Glen Gillett’s evocative analysis, “The Kriol Lament”, in yet another AMANDALA publication, much of which takes us down the path of perhaps Belize’s most significant epoch in musical history, I am constrained to remind the members of this truly talented ethnic group who they are, and why apathy or despair are sentiments they can ill afford. And, whether we want to admit it or not, or become historical revisionists, they actually created and built the foundational pillars of the nation we now know as Belize.

The two men in my historical-political dictionary of Belize who are modern Belize’s greatest patriarchs are George Cadle Price and Philip Stanley Wilberforce Goldson. Both men were Creole. One was a light-skinned Creole, and the other was of a much darker skin hue. They both had Creole names and, like all Creoles, were of mixed ancestry. The name “Creole” means a person born in “the new world” of ancestors from “the old world”, that is, Africa and Europe, and now residing in “the new world”.

In reality, politics in Belize was dominated for many decades by mainly Creole politicians, too numerous to name here. This was primarily because the other ethnic groups in Belize, largely consisted of immigrants from the Spanish-speaking republics neigbouring Belize. Their English was not fluent, as they were largely Spanish, or Garifuna, or Maya dialect speakers. Most of them were initially politically apathetic and at an educational disadvantage vis-a-vis the Creoles, some of whom had fought and distinguished themselves in WW I and WW II. As a result, they became highly politically conscious and forward thinking because of their international exposure. But also due to their relative educational advantage, they dominated the civil service, the police and various professions such as law, medicine, pharmacy, engineering, education, journalism, library science and the arts, as well as commerce. Belize’s notable early business icons were Creoles such as Robert Turton, whom George Price served as private secretary; the Creole patriarchs of the Gibson, Lindo, Peters and Vernon families who ruled Belize’s commercial roost in the early twentieth century, and much later Creole tycoons like William Arnold.

Unlike the other ethnic groups, the Creoles were also familiar with the politics of imperial Britain’s Westminster, and were therefore at the forefront of the Independence movement which, though it secured self-government for Belize in 1964, was unable to birth Belize’s Independence until September 1981. The main reason for this was the albatross of Guatemala’s pernicious claim to all of Belize, which it now has reduced to almost half of Belize’s territory. In other words, a hostile Spanish-speaking neigbour in the form of Guatemala delayed Belizean Independence from the year 1964 to 1981. Let us remember too that the 1960s was the decade when Britain was busy granting Independence to its many colonies from far-flung Africa right across to the Caribbean. It was, in fact, the physical end of an empire of which it was said that the sun could never set.

As we reflect in 2024 on the apparent cultural genocide of this once formidable and indefatigable ethnic group — who are largely the descendants of Africans and Europeans, though some, like myself, are also descendants of a Miskito (Waika) Indian ancestor, or like George Cadle Price, a Yucateco Maya, or others of South Asian Indian (or Coolie) ancestors who came to Belize to work as labourers in its sugar and rice fields — one fact is undeniable: This is that history and current events prove that the size of an ethnic group is not the sole indicator of its ability to influence or acculturate others, or even to acquire or retain power. Did not a band of European adventurers, some of whom had syphilis, small pox and other infectious diseases, unknown, but injurious to the indigenous Indian populations in the Americas, conquer Mexico, Central America—except for Belize — and almost all of South America? In the end, this small contingent of hustlers from Spain, known as conquistadors, stamped much of their culture, religion, and language throughout Latin America. This is apparent even in the Moorish architecture which still exists in some Latin American cities, derived from four centuries of the Moors, an African ethnic group, who had conquered and occupied much of southern Spain.

The British, French, Portuguese, Germans, Dutch, Spanish, Belgians, Arabs, and latterly the Americans, all have adopted the same playbook in Africa. Much of their cultures still struggle for relevance and dominance in terms of religion, language, education, films, literature, clothes, life-style, and most recently the LGBTQ, population control, or rather population depletion agendas. But these interlopers are minorities when compared to the many pluralistic cultures and people of Africa. Yet, in so many ways, they still wield an influence not commensurate with their numerical strength. Therefore, the relatively diminished number of Creoles now living in Belize can still, if they wish, help to determine its destiny. And, those scattered across American and Canadian cities, with residues in Britain and the Caribbean are not by any means “lost”, as we, at times, assume is the case. Some of them have grown far beyond the barriers that still continue to impede sustained growth and development in Belize. “Belize at Home” would be pragmatic and wise to meaningfully access and utilise “Belize Abroad”. In Unity is Strength.

Indeed, three languages are dominant in Belize: that of Kriol, English and Spanish. Large sections of The Bible are even available in the Kriol language. However, my Spanish (which is GCE “A” Level or Junior College standard) is rusty. As for Kriol, I only remember its choice phrases and colourful obscenities when I am very angry—which is not often. But, there was a time when I was fluent in both languages; but where I live, to whom will I be speaking Kriol or Spanish?

Indeed, Belize now celebrates “Thanksgiving”—a totally American invention. If Belize people, whether those still living in Belize or those who are now BelAm, truly knew the real story and historical facts behind “Thanksgiving”, they would not acknowledge, much less mark it. But when history is neither factually compiled and narrated, nor taught and understood, we become its victims. But why should Belizeans observe “Thanksgiving”, Halloween and St. Valentine’s Day and the several ludicrous items of Western ”civilization” and culture, which have no intrinsic relevance to their daily lives?

The Creoles of Belize should always remember and celebrate their past, and seek to forge a progressive present. This is not to advocate a Creole nationalism, or either that of Hindu, Chinese, Maya, Garifuna, or White nationalism, or any other nationalism. Nationalism, invariably, is a good servant, but a bad master. Hence, Creoles need not despair when contemplating their future. The Jews of ancient Israel were dispersed for two thousand years all over much of Europe and far-flung parts of the globe. Only a remnant remained in the Middle East and North Africa, although some fled to Spain and Portugal. Yet, the remnant known as Sephardic Israelis are discriminated against in Israel by Ashkenazi Israelis. This is largely because they are less educated than Ashkenazi Israelis, and believed to be more authentically Jews as they tend to be darker in skin colour than the Ashkenazi. However, the “Jews” after being dubbed “wandering Jew” for centuries — that is how this became an accepted English phrase and entered the dictionary of English expressions — then reinvented themselves. Having become European through two thousand years of cohabiting with and marrying Europeans, who are white, they became a “new” people. They thus became ”Jewish”—not Jews.

The real name of Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is Benzion Mileikowsky. But in his attempt to hebraize his name, he changed it to “Netanyahu”, which means “God has given”. Notwithstanding this, it is a fact that Netanyahu is Polish and European. He is white and a Caucasian individual. To many, the Zionist State of Israel is a European nuclear outpost deliberately positioned in the Middle East; and neither the US nor its European allies in NATO can afford to abandon their kith and kin in Israel. Thus, support for Israel is unconditional and, in the words of US President Joe Biden, is ”iron-clad”.

The Creoles of Belize need to understand where, with whom, when, why and how strategic alliances are made, nurtured and sustained. At the same time, they must never enter into poorly thought-out alliances with those who can never wish them well.

One of my favourite poets is the St. Lucian and 1992 Nobel Laureate in Literature, Derek Walcott. He was “poet-in-residence” many decades ago at my university. In one of his poems, “A Far Cry From Africa”, Walcott, a Caribbean Creole, grapples with the dilemma of the enlightened Creole. This is encapsulated in these lines.

“… I who am poisoned with the blood of both,

Where shall I turn, divided to the vein?

I who have cursed

The drunken officer of British rule, how choose

Between this Africa and the English tongue I love?

Betray them both, or give back what they give?

How can I face such slaughter and be cool?

How can I turn from Africa and live?”

In yet another poem, Walcott states:

“No roots, yet the flowers of identity,

No cities, but white seas in sunlight,…

et to find the true self is still arduous…”

And in “Steersman, My Brother” he tells us:

“Motion is all our truth, a whirling sphere

Of change, decay and ebb, the augurs

Or halcyons of the turning year,…

The things of sand and water creep and fly,

And draw the axle of the groaning year,

Yet in this ash of energy, the foam,

Where is the soul of my lost helmsman found?

Where, in such waste, must man find his long home?”

The Creoles of Belize always had a home of their very own, one they had built with blood, sweat, licks and tears on the mainland of Central America. They never had cause to flee Belize because of persecution or war, as so many others were forced to and found succour and safety by coming to Belize. Belize is, therefore, a haven in many intangible ways. This is also because no one can take from a person what is already theirs, unless they foolishly permit it.

Creoles should be eternally grateful to the talented linguist and cultural activist, Sir Colville Young, who formalised their language, Kriol, which is now spoken even in the nation’s House of Representatives and by people of every ethnic permutation within Belize. And, following in the footsteps of his inimitable uncle, Selvyn Walford Young, who wrote the music of one of the most beautiful and spirit-stirring national anthems in the world, Sir Colville, also a composer, has enriched Belize’s Creole musical legacy to its present heights.

Therefore, da fu we, because it is so!

*The writer lives in Lagos, Nigeria