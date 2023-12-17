Young Belizean artist Tiarra Glenn showcases “Dare To Dream” exhibit

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 14, 2023

The Imagination Factri, in collaboration with the Kirkland Smith School of Visual Art, is currently displaying “Dare To Dream”, an art exhibit by 18-year-old Tiarra Glenn, a Saint John’s College Junior College (SJCJC) student studying ‘Commercial Graphic Design’, Tiarra is a rising star on the Belizean art scene.

Born and raised by parents, Marisa and Elston Glenn, in the Lake Independence Area, Tiarra attributes her passion for art to her family’s influence, especially her late grandfather, Leayard Tucker, a pioneer in print design in Belize. She recalls how her father’s regular visits to the annual Street Art Festival in Belize City fueled her ambition to use art as a creative outlet.

Tiarra’s artwork, primarily acrylic and canvas, along with pen art, reflects her journey from a young YouTube learner to a refined artist under the mentorship of Mr. Kirkland Smith. Her pieces, varying from faith-based themes with Bible verses to abstract sceneries, showcase her versatility and evolving style.

In an interview today at the Factri, Tiarra reflected on her artistic evolution. “When I was starting, I was very amateur. I started at maybe the age of 2; as soon as I could pick up a pencil I started to draw, but I didn’t start painting until 2021 with Mr. Kirkland,” she shared.

Her collaboration with Mr. Smith, following a chance meeting at the Street Art Festival, blossomed into a life-changing mentorship.

Tiarra chose painting and graphic design for her visual art CXC, stepping out of her comfort zone, with Smith’s guidance proving instrumental.

One of her most sentimental pieces, painted in 2022, depicts a personal and traumatic experience — a boat accident that she and her sister survived. “Me and my sister, we crashed in the river, and I experienced that people were on their phones videoing, and no one really came to help; only 3 men came to our assistance. So, days later I came up with a sketch, and I turned it into a painting, so it’s very sentimental to me,” she explained.

Discussing challenges, Tiarra mentioned her struggle with artist’s block, and credited her family’s unwavering support in helping her overcome such hurdles, describing them as her “muse”. Looking to the future, her dream is to not only touch lives through her art but to further her career.

“I would want to go out to study art and become famous, but I’m not too worried about the fame; but I would definitely want to reach out to more people,” she stated.

As a Christian, Tiarra hopes to encourage upcoming artists in Belize, emphasizing that faith and dedication can turn dreams into reality.