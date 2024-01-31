Young electrician dies after on-the-job mishap in West Lake

by Kristen Ku

WEST LAKE, Belize District, Mon. Jan. 29, 2024

A routine electrical job in the West Lake Community near the Mile 8 community on the George Price Highway turned fatal on Saturday morning, January 27, when a young electrician from Burrell Boom Village was apparently electrocuted while working at a local residence.

Twenty-year-old Terrell Matura had been contracted by 46-year-old Darlene Williams to fix two outlets in her bathroom.

According to reports, Williams had advised Matura to turn off the power supply to ensure safety during the repair. Matura, however, reportedly decided against this precaution, stating that the voltage was “just ah lee pinch” and thus a minor risk.

Tragedy struck shortly after Matura ascended into the attic to access the wiring. Williams, who was in the house at the time, heard Matura shout her name. Upon receiving no response to her calls, she climbed into the attic to investigate and found Matura lying down, gasping for air.

Williams immediately turned off the power and sought help from her brother and a neighbor. Emergency services were called, and a BERT team rushed Matura to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

Attempts to resuscitate Matura were unsuccessful, however, and he was pronounced dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hilberto Romero provided details of the incident at a police press briefing. He confirmed that Matura had been hired to do electrical work and that he was found unresponsive in the attic after letting out a scream.

“He went up into the ceiling to do repairs. Shortly thereafter she heard a scream, and then she did not hear any other sound. She then climbed up the ladder to check on him and saw him gasping for air and unable to move,” Romero said.

The police are currently trying to gather more information about the circumstances leading to Matura’s death. The official cause of death has not yet been released by hospital authorities.