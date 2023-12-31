Young man’s body found in garbage drum

Photo: Christian “Chris” Ramos, deceased

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 27, 2023

The transition out of the holiday season was overshadowed by an unsettling discovery in Belize City this morning, when 18-year-old Christian “Chris” Ramos, who had been reported missing by his family during the holidays, was found dead in a garbage drum in the river near Sarstoon Street.

The discovery was made by fishermen, who quickly contacted the Belize Police Department.

Gunshot injuries were visible on the remains, which were in an advanced state of decomposition. Notably, a tattoo bearing the name “Chris” alongside the image of a musical note, was found on the victim’s right hand, which made it easier for his mother to identify him.

Dannica Usher, who lives in the area where the discovery was made, told KREM reporters that her brother and other local fishermen had spotted the drum floating in the water since Monday (Christmas Day); however, they dismissed it until its contents became quite evident when the tides drew the drum closer to the shore.

According to police, this was not the first time that Ramos was the victim of an attack. In fact, during a recent police press briefing, the media was informed that Ramos was known by police, after having been a victim of violence on a previous occasion.

Three years ago, he had a brush with death, surviving a gunshot to the neck in an incident in which it appeared that another individual was the intended target.

Ramos, only 15 at the time, was hospitalized but later released in a stable condition. An Amandala article dated November 15, 2020, details that previous shooting and his recovery at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

This time, however, Ramos was not as fortunate.

The motives behind his recent murder are still being investigated by police, who are following several leads, but no known suspects have been named at this time.

During an interview, Ramos’ mother, Kenecia Velasquez, shared more information about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of her son and the subsequent discovery of his body.

She said that Ramos, who was raised by his father and stepmother in Seine Bight, was visiting her (his biological mother) for the holidays and that his disappearance occurred on Christmas Eve following a disagreement with his sister. She also mentioned that he was last seen by friends on Christmas Day.

Velasquez believes that her son — who she said was shot three times in the head and placed upside down in the garbage bin before being discarded — was murdered on Christmas night.

While police have said that Ramos was known to them, Velasquez has denied this. According to her, her son had no criminal record, and may have been confused with another individual with a similar name.

She said that she will remember her son as a quiet, loving person known for his sense of humor and willingness to go the extra mile for those he cared about.

Ramos would have celebrated his 19th birthday on January 17, 2024.