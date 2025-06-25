Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Tristan Ortiz, deceased

by Charles Gladden

MASKALL VILLAGE, Belize District, Mon. June 23, 2025

A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a teenager on Sunday, June 22, on the Maskall Road.

Around 5:00 a.m., the deceased, 18-year-old Tristan Ortiz of Maskall Village, Belize District, was in the passenger seat of a grey Toyota pickup truck on the old Northern Highway, heading to Maskall from St. Ann Village, when the driver of the pickup, 34-year-old Gilbert Graham, reportedly lost control while approaching the old Belize River Bridge.

Damaged bridge where accident occurred

This resulted in the vehicle smashing into the rail of the old Belize River Bridge, and then plunging approximately 20 feet into the river.

Both individuals were taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. Ortiz was pronounced dead, while Graham received medical attention and was detained by authorities who collected a urine sample from him in their continuing investigation.