Remembering Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat

Photo: Women Empowered to Lead Change- The Story of the Young Women’s Christian Association in Belize

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Apr. 24, 2024

Today, the Young Women’s Christian Association of Belize (YWCA) celebrated the release of their new book, “Women Empowered to Lead Change: The Story of the Young Women’s Christian Association in Belize,” at a ceremony held in Belize City.

Written by Lawrence Vernon, the book covers the impactful history of the YWCA from its start in 1956 through to 2020. Although initially planned for a 2020 release, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the book’s publication.

At the launch, which coincided with Belize’s Book Week, the author told those in attendance, “although this book and the history and achievements of the YWCA took some time to reach today’s launch, I regard it as a most worthwhile contribution.”

Among those who were present at the ceremony were the Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Affairs, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, and representative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Yasser Musa.

The YWCA is Belize’s oldest women’s organization, dedicated to enhancing the spiritual, intellectual, and physical development of women and girls. Vernon’s book highlights the YWCA’s commitment to empowering women and youth, and offering them opportunities for financial and economic independence through various programs and services.

Notably, the publication of the book was supported by the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous People’s Affairs. “We were very happy to support the printing and the publication of the text. The ‘Y’ and its history are synonymous with the development of Belize, especially where the empowerment and education of women and girls is concerned,” Minister Balderamos Garcia stated.