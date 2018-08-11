Costa Rica reigns on as Central American women’s volleyball champion

Afecavol.org

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Wed. Aug. 8, 2018– Costa Rica extended their 25-year reign of Central American women’s volleyball by winning the 20th Central American women’s volleyball championship at the new Civic Center in Belize City.

Costa Rica won their 14th consecutive title by points, after they finished in a three-way tie with surprising teams of Belize and El Salvador: each with 4 wins, one loss at the conclusion of the tournament.

When all game statistics had been calculated, Costa Rica won the gold, Belize claimed the silver, and El Salvador took home the bronze. Belize has pulled off the amazing feat of rising from seventh place at the last tournament to Central American sub-champion, even handing the reigning champion a 3-1 defeat!

Members of the Belize Volleyball Association’s (BVA) executive committee presented individual awards to the best players, and BVA president Allan Sharp presented the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award to Yuliana González of Costa Rica. She also won awards for Best Server and second Best Spiker.

Belize won four awards: Sherika Burton won awards for Best Spiker with 86 kills, and Best Scorer with 96 points. Shantell Arnold was awarded Best Opposite, scoring 68 points: 48 spikes, 13 blocks and 7 serves. Karen Quan won Best Setter.

Josafat Díaz of Nicaragua was awarded Best Blocker with 18 kill blocks; Astrid González of Guatemala was awarded for second Best Blocker – 14 bloqueos; while Laura Quiñonez, also of Guatemala, won awards for Best Libero and Best Digger.

Kathya Vasquez of El Salvador was awarded Best Receiver.

Team trophies and individual medals were presented to the champions, sub-champion and third place winners.