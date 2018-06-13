Darnell Arnold, 19, charged with the murder of Philmore King, 26

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 11, 2018– A quick investigation by the police into the fatal shooting of Philmore King, 26, has resulted in the arrest of Darnell Arnold, 19, a construction worker of Mile 16 ½ , Hattieville. Arnold was arraigned on a charge of murder when he appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Sharon Fraser, who explained to him that she would not take a plea from him because the offence is indictable.

She also explained to him that she could not offer him bail because of the nature of the offence, and remanded him until July 24.

Police reported that at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, they went to King’s house, located on Peter Lewis Street in Hattieville, in response to a report of shots being fired. They said that when they went to the verandah on the second floor of the house, which has two flats, they saw King lying face-up on the floor with blood gushing from a wound in the back of his head.

King was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10 a.m.

A police investigation revealed that King was shot while he was on the verandah.

Arnold was arrested and charged the following day, Sunday, June 10. Police recovered three expended shells from the scene.