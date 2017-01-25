Deadly highway accident; one dead, one hospitalized

BELMOPAN, Cayo District, Mon. Jan. 23, 2017–A man is dead and his female companion remains hospitalized after they were both knocked off a motorcycle on Sunday night.

According to police reports, the incident occurred sometime before 9 p.m. between Miles 55 and 56 on Hummingbird Highway near the business establishment known as “The Mall.”

When police visited the area, they saw a dark blue Toyota Hilux (BMP C-05554) on the side of the road with its front portion damaged, and under the front bumper was a totaled black Meilun 125cc motorcycle with no license plate.

According to police reports, Kevin Petzold, 43, was the driver of the Toyota Hilux, which was heading in a northerly direction. Petzold claimed that he had indicated that he was going to make a left turn into the entrance of The Mall.

However, a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction, which was being driven by Geovannie Remundo, 21, with Anita Canti (no age provided), seated at the back, collided with him head-on.

Remundo and Canti were both transported to the Western Regional Hospital for medical attention. Remundo was certified dead by medical authorities, while Canti, who suffered body injuries, remains in a critical condition.

Police have taken blood samples and served Petzold with a Notice of Intended Prosecution.

Amandala tried to contact relatives of the victim, but we were unable to do so.