Holy Family RC girls and Independence Primary boys win National Primary Schools Football Championship 2018

BELMOPAN, Thurs. June 28, 2018– The female and male primary school champions from the six districts of the country converged on the capital city, Belmopan, last Friday, June 22, where they competed for the national primary school football championship of Belize. The female games were played at the FFB Stadium, while the boys played all except their championship finals at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium.

The champion teams representing their respective districts were:

FEMALE (F) – Holy Family RC (Stann Creek); St. Luke Methodist (Belize); Chunox SDA (Corozal); Valley of Peace Christian (Cayo); Progresso (Orange Walk); and Medina Bank Gov’t (Toledo).

MALE (M) – Independence Primary (Stann Creek); Ladyville Evangelical (Belize); Corozal Methodist (Corozal); Santa Elena RC (Cayo); Progresso (Orange Walk); Golden Stream Gov’t (Toledo).

At the culmination of a day of intense competition, the female championship match saw Holy Family RC defeating Chunox SDA, 2-1, with Ophelia Casimiro netting both goals for Holy Family FC, while Vanelly Santoya scored for Chunox; and in the male championship game, Independence Primary bombed Ladyville Evangelical, 4-0, with a goal each from Karel Cabral, Jaheem Hernandez and Anwar Cabral, along with an own goal by Ladyville.

Director Ian Jones of the National Sports Council, which coordinated the tournament, presented trophies and awards at the end of the tournament as follows:

FEMALE 1st Place – Holy Family RC School (Stann Creek); 2nd Place – Chunox SDA School (Corozal); and 3rd Place – Progresso School (Orange Walk).

MALE 1st Place – Independence Primary School (Stann Creek); 2nd Place – Ladyville Evangelical School (Belize); and 3rd Place – Santa Elena RC School (Cayo).

MVP Female – Ophelia Casimiro (Holy Family RC, Stann Creek)

MVP Male – Anwar Cabral (Independence Primary, Stann Creek)

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle, NSC). Photos: William Ysaguirre