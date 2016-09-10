Subscribe to our Rss

Sports — 10 September 2016 — by Raul Rosado
Sugar City Hoops Week 2 schedule

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Sept. 8, 2016–Here is the Week 2 schedule for the Sugar City Hoops Basketball Tournament games being played at the East Sports Center:

Friday, September 9, starting 7:30 p.m.

Game 1 – (17&Under) Muffles Bobcats vs Ever Ballaz

Game 2 – (25&Under) One Love vs Belize Road Bullets

It’s an alcohol/drug free event!

Entrance – children under 12 years – FREE; teens – $2.00; adults – $3.00.

