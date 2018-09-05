Vildo Westby, 30, charged with murder

Westby had fled Belize, but was found in Vera Cruz, Mexico

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 3, 2018– A police manhunt that lasted over 18 months came to an end yesterday when Mexican authorities in Vera Cruz, Mexico, found Vildo Lorenzo Westby, 30, a baker of Guinea Grass Village, wanted by Belize police for the murder of Jose Ayuso, 44, the owner of a unisex salon in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, who was found dead in his home on February 2, 2017.

Westby was arraigned on a single charge of murder when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. He was remanded into custody until November 6. He was represented by attorney Dickie Bradley.

Ayuso’s sister, Carmen Eiley, 46, who resides in San Pedro, became concerned when she went to his salon on February 2, 2017, and found it closed after she last saw him and spoke to him the day before.

She became even more concerned when she called his cellphone and received no reply. She then decided to go to his house, located at the corner of Jewfish Street and Seaweed Street. When she went up to the second floor of his two-flat house and she went to his bedroom, she found him lying on his bed in a crouched position, with multiple stab wounds in the upper part of his body. He was clad in a white undershirt and blue short pants.

Police reported that after they conducted an investigation, it became clear to them that Westby was the killer. But a search for Westby proved fruitless until he was located by Mexican authorities in Vera Cruz on September 1.

Police say they carried out an identification parade and Westby was positively identified by witnesses.