Remembering Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat

Photo: Dorothy Bradley, Belize Auditor General

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 25, 2024

Critical comments made by the president of the Public Service Union (PSU), Dean Flowers, about the performance of the Auditor General, Dorothy Bradley, and the work done by her office, have triggered a strongly worded public response from the office’s staff.

The comments were made by Mr. Flowers, in a televised interview on Channel 7, on April 11, 2024, during which he insinuated that the Auditor General’s office was merely a political instrument. More specifically, he suggested that the Auditor General, Dorothy Bradley, not be given another 2-year contract.

“We need to ensure that come June or July one, when the now Auditor General’s contract expires, that it not be renewed, that she not be brought back, and that somebody with more competence, experience and understanding of the important role of the Auditor General to conduct risk audits across the public service, is ultimately appointed,” Flowers stated.

In response, a group of concerned staff members from the Auditor General’s office has issued a public declaration, dated April 19, expressing their objection to what they have labeled as “baseless and unsubstantiated remarks.”

The group’s signed statement asserts that such accusations threaten to undermine the office’s integrity, independence, and professionalism.

The staff members noted that, contrary to Flowers’ claims, their audits adhere to a risk-based approach consistent with the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs). This approach is designed to ensure that the focus and resources of audit work are directed to areas of higher risk and potential impact.

The staff members, in challenging what they consider to be an unfair characterization of the effectiveness of their office by Flowers, also pointed to the office’s receipt of the prestigious “Anticorruption Champions Award” from the US State Department.

“We have full confidence in the competence and leadership of the Auditor General. This is based on her years of experience, the quality work we have produced, the recognition gained from the work we have produced that has led to coveted international recognition,” the letter from the staff members stated.

Notably, the letter added that the execution of audits over the past two years, improvements to the management of public funds, and securing funding for global accountability projects, have been key achievements.

AMANDALA reached out to an unimpressed Flowers today, who responded by saying, “Who cares? What we want to know is what have you done? I don’t see the purpose or the objective behind listing the recognition that she’s received. I’m not here to say whether she’s deserving of them or not; that’s not my concern. But I’m saying, what do those awards do for the people of Belize?”

He further remarked, “I don’t know that a letter signed by less than 20% of the staff should be something even worthy of news.”

Flowers then went on to point to what he described as grievances and conflicts within Bradley’s staff due to what he claimed was the non-payment of hazardous allowance to some staff members and victimization of several senior members of the staff.

“If you cannot address the internal conflicts and the internal issues with the vast majority of your staff, of which 80% chose not to sign this letter, that does not necessarily warrant a response from my part, then it says a lot,” Flowers stated.

He went on to say that his comments were never intended to be a criticism of the performance of members of Bradley’s staff, and that he would never speak negatively of a public servant’s performance without concrete evidence. He further remarked that the issuance of the statement was poorly orchestrated by certain members of the staff, in hopes of defending Bradley, who cannot respond herself.

Flowers continues to call on the government to step in and resolve the issue of unpaid allowances to the public officers and refrain from renewing Bradley’s contract, which is set to expire later on in the year.