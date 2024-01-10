Belize records its first murder of 2024!

Photo: Christon Logan, deceased

Two brothers charged with murdering a Belizean-American in Bella Vista Village, Toledo District

by Charles Gladden

BELLA VISTA, Toledo District, Mon. Jan. 8, 2024

A US national was killed in the early hours of Sunday, January 7, in Toledo — becoming the first murder victim of the new year.

The victim was identified as Belizean-American Christon Logan, 34, a resident of the US, and a pair of brothers have been charged with his death.

According to official police reports, the fatal shooting occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. Logan had been walking alongside his girlfriend toward their vehicle after leaving a bar/club, when he got into a verbal dispute with Cornelio Martinez, 39, a Belizean broker of Independence Village, Stann Creek District.

During the heated conversation between the men, Martinez pulled out a licensed pistol and firing a single gunshot at Logan. Then Martinez’s brother, 33-year-old Ernesto Martinez, who is also a broker from Independence Village, came and proceeded to kick Logan; after which Cornelio Martinez fired more shots at Logan. A total of 9 shots were reportedly fired. They then fled in a nearby vehicle.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, confirmed reports to the local media that the deadly shooting stemmed from a dispute earlier in the night between Logan and Ernesto Martinez.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw the motionless body of Logan on the ground with what appeared to be multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to the Southern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

ACP Romero also mentioned that, while investigators were at the scene, a 9mm pistol, which police believe was the murder weapon, was found.

Ernesto and Cornelio Martinez were arrested and jointly charged with murder and were jointly arraigned at the Independence Magistrate Court; they were then remanded to the Belize Central Prison until March 27, 2024.

Logan had arrived in the country on Friday to inspect the construction of his home in Mango Creek and was expected to leave sometime in the following week.