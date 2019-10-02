In Belize Rural North, PUP challenging 71 names on voters list

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 30, 2019– The first challenge to the names on the list of registered voters has been filed at court and this morning, representatives of the two main political parties, the governing United Democratic Party (UDP) and Opposition People’s United Party (PUP), were at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court for a hearing before Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser.

When the parties emerged from the courtroom, the PUP’s Belize Rural North standard bearer, Marconi Leal, gave a media interview in which he outlined the reason that the PUP is challenging the names on the voters list for the Belize Rural North constituency.

Leal was asked why he brought the matter of registered voters to court.

“It’s not only registered voters; it’s also illegal transfers that took place last month in Belize Rural North; that is what we are challenging,” Leal explained.

“They shouldn’t be on the voters list because they don’t live in Belize Rural North. We are challenging 71 names, and I know for a fact that they do not live there,” Leal said, “It’s all over Rural North, Sandhill, Maskall and Rhaburn Ridge.”

Leal added, “My opposition in Rural North is padding the list all over. We recently had a re-registration and I am seeing people from Shipyard, Mennonites, on the list. I was the chairman of Sandhill, and I know these people don’t live in Belize Rural North.”

Leal was asked what kind of verification process he used to challenge the list.

Leal admitted to not knowing all the people who live in Belize Rural North, but said that he has sat down with people in Rural North to compile the list of persons whose presence on the list he is challenging.

The UDP standard bearer for the Caribbean Shores constituency, Lee Mark Chang, was also in court. The PUP is also challenging the presence of a number of persons on the voter’s list for his constituency. Those persons on the list are claiming that they reside at 1 Kelly Street, which is the address of Chang’s business, Chon San Palace.

Among the many persons who are now listed as being residents at 1 Kelly Street is the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Edward Broaster, who was previously registered in the Freetown constituency, as a resident of Chetumal Street, Belama.

The matter was adjourned to Friday, at 10:00 a.m.