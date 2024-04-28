Remembering Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 25, 2024

Seventeen-year-old Douglas Langford, Jr. from Belize has landed a big opportunity, receiving a full scholarship to Yale University. It’s a big deal, not just because Yale is a top-notch Ivy League school, but because Douglas has shown he’s as strong in his studies as he is on the basketball court.

Carrying a 4.0 GPA from his first year at St. Pius X St. Matthias Academy in California to his current junior year, he’s balancing intense courses like chemistry and physics with his sport. His height of 6 feet 9 inches and weight of 204 pounds have made him a standout athlete, and Yale noticed.

In an exclusive interview with us, Langford expressed, “I’m super excited. I mean, it’s a blessing. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, the workouts they put me through, and my parents’ support. This is something that I dreamed of.”

The love for basketball runs in the family, as Douglas’s dad, Douglas Langford, Sr. manages Griga Dream Ballers back home and used to play the sport himself.

As a result, Douglas, Sr. has seen his son’s talent from an early age. After starting with football, young Douglas switched to basketball when he was 9 and has been dedicated ever since.

“I’m glad that he influenced me to play the sport, because now I get to finally achieve something that me and him used to talk about at such a young age,” Langford, Jr. told AMANDALA.

With the support of local figures like Pulu Lightburn, playing on the Future Shock team, and an international recruiter who came to Belize to see him play, Douglas, Jr. made the big move to California for school, looking to chase his dreams.

This journey hasn’t been just about playing ball. Yale liked that Douglas kept his grades up, staying focused on his future. They’ve been in touch for a while, watching not just his game, but his growth as a student and a person. That personal touch and a solid workout in front of their coach clinched the scholarship offer.

“The hardest thing for me was the culture change — thinking that you’re just going to be doing the same thing you did back home, but it was totally different. We have these weeks called Hell Week, where we just put our bodies through intense training. And also, being away from home and the family, that’s been the major challenge which I faced when I first moved over here. Overall though, it was worth it,” Langford, Jr. explained.

While Yale’s offer is a big one, Douglas, Jr. has choices. He’s received 10 Division 1 offers, and is looking at schools like the University of Kansas, the University of Florida, Gonzaga, and Duke University.

His mom, Terri, acknowledges the hard work and the ups and downs that got him here. She encourages her son to savor the moment, but also to keep pushing forward.

Douglas, Jr. isn’t just making his family proud; he’s making waves for Belize on the international scene. He’s played for the Belize national team, and is set to compete in the U-18 Cup of the Americas in Argentina. He was also the first Belizean to be invited to the NBA and FIBA’s Basketball Without Borders.

“I am really excited. My wife and I and my other two kids who are here, we’ve been supporting our son all the way. We always tell him, whatever decision you make, we will go with you. We won’t make that decision for you. We’ll help you along the process,” his father told AMANDALA.

For Douglas, Jr., his path is about hard work, staying true to his goals, and taking advantage of opportunities. His advice to other young athletes is simple: work hard and stay consistent, because you never know who’s watching.