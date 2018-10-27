Corozal football weekly update; U-15 and U-17 Finals this Sunday

COROZAL TOWN, Wed. Oct. 24, 2018– This week marked the 11th week of the Corozal Football Association’s (CFA) ongoing U-15 Male and U-17 Male Tournaments. Semifinals were played this past weekend, and it all was a success. We are pleased to report that all games have been a success.Our office takes this opportunity to express a big thanks to all the stakeholders who gave their utmost best to make this tournament a success.

This Sunday, October 28, we will be playing our Finals, and it will happen at the Ricalde Stadium.

Game Results

U-15 and U-17 male semifinals were played on Sunday, October 21, at the Ricalde Stadium.

In the first U-15 semifinal, Falcons defeated Hiram Stars, 3-2. Falcons got 1 goal each from Henry Sandoval, Jason Sanchez and Luis Sanchez; while Desler Catzin scored both goals for Hiram Stars. The other U-15 semifinal saw Invaders with the 2-0 win over Rising Stars, both goals coming from Omar Flores.

The first U-17 semifinal between Rising Stars and Progresso United was a challenging game, as they played the regular time, then went to extra time, and finally to penalties, where Rising Stars won, 3-2. In the other U-17 semifinal, Chunox FC won, 2-1, over Falcons with a goal each from Romario Martinez and Esnael Mendez, while Diego Castillo scored for Falcons.

In the only Female game played, Calcutta Strikers won, 5-0, over Libertadores with 3 goals from Diarma Lopez and 1 each from Gabriela Cowo and Kimberly Palomo.

Also on Sunday, were three U-10 games, where (U-10) Invaders defeated Rising Stars, 2-1; (U-10) Hiram Stars dropped Calcutta Bulls, 4-1; and (U-10) Calcutta Strikers won, 2-0, over Rising Stars.

Upcoming weekend games at Ricalde Stadium:

Sunday, October 28

U-10 M/F Tournament

11:30 a.m. – (U-10) Corozal Invaders vs Calcutta Strikers

12:00 noon – (U-10) Rising Stars vs Hiram Stars

Championship Finals

1:30 p.m. – (U-15 Finals) Corozal Invaders vs Falcons

3:30 p.m. – (U-17 Finals) Chunox FC vs Corozal Rising Stars

5:30 p.m. – (Female U-17 Finals) Libertadores vs Calcutta Strikers