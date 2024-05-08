Boots to take recall matter to the High Court

Photo: (l-r) Saida Perez and Marcel Emmanuel Neal, deceased (Photo: News 5)

by Kristen Ku

ROARING CREEK, Cayo District, Mon. May 6, 2024

A gruesome double-murder claimed the lives of a couple last night in Roaring Creek, while their teenage son was injured.

The deceased have been identified as Marcel Emmanuel Neal, 49, and his spouse, Saida Perez, 47. The incident occurred while they were at home with their 15-year-old son, who has since been hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hilberto Romero, police arrived to find Neal with a gunshot wound in the chest, and Perez with multiple shots to her head and body. Both were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“Information is that both were at their house at Roaring Creek when a person with a firearm entered and fired shots toward Saida Perez, causing her fatal injuries. Thereafter, Marcel appeared and he was also shot,” Romero explained.

He added that no suspects have yet been identified, and the motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

The teenage son of the couple, currently in stable condition in the hospital, is yet to be interviewed for any leads on the suspect.

“He’s the child of one of the deceaseds,” Romero clarified when asked about the boy’s relationship to Neal and Perez. Romero further noted that the information they have, points to Perez as the initial target.

Alicia Perez, the sister of Saida Perez, expressed her shock in response to the tragedy, noting that she was not close to her sister, who led a quiet life. “She was my little sister; I loved her, but we hardly communicated,” she stated.

Alicia was informed about the incident by neighbors who heard the gunshots.

This double murder occurred shortly after the expiration of a State of Emergency (SOE) in the area, which had been in place for a month to minimize local violence.

However, Police Commissioner Chester Williams mentioned that this incident appears unrelated to the recent SOE.

“This murder, from what we gather so far, has nothing to do with those persons who are part of the SOE. [As] a matter of fact, the victims are not known to be involved in drugs or gangs or anything, other than the fact that we know that the deceased husband was somewhat of an alcoholic,” Williams commented in a press briefing today.

He further stated, “What we’re gathering is that there was some dispute with some people yesterday, and that is what may have led to that particular murder. We’re still trying to confirm certain things, and we’re hoping that by the end of the day today we should be able to get more clarity in terms of what transpired leading to that double murder.”

The deceased woman leaves behind three daughters and a son.