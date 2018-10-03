Integrity Commission publishes names of 42 persons who did not declare assets

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 26, 2018– The Integrity Commission of Belize has published a notice in the Government Gazette dated 25 August, 2018, containing the names of various persons in public life who have been delinquent in declaring their assets and liabilities to the commission, in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption in Public Life Act of 2007.

Under provision of the Prevention of Corruption in Public Life Act, the Integrity Commission is mandated by law to publish the names of persons in public life who have not declared their assets with the Integrity Commission.

At section 14 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption in Public Life Act, the law states: “Where a person in public life fails to file a declaration under section 10 without reasonable cause or fails to furnish particulars under section 13, the Commission shall publish the fact in the Gazette and shall send a report to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.”

Chairperson of the Integrity Commission, Deshawn Arzu Torres, confirmed to our newspaper this afternoon, via a brief telephone conversation, that the commission will meet in a few weeks’ time and a report will be made to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Torres stressed that the Integrity Commission is in the process of gathering certain information that it will present to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.

The Integrity Commission of Belize will give notice “in accordance with Section 14” of the Prevention of Corruption in Public Life Act, an “updated list of those persons in public life who have failed to file a sworn declaration of assets, income and liabilities with the Commission without reasonable cause.”

The Gazette notice lists the names of the following members of the National Assembly: (1) Honorable Laura Tucker Longsworth; (2) Honorable Erwin Contreras; (3) Honorable Manuel Heredia; (4) Honorable Jose Mai; (5) Honorable Frank Mena; (6) Senator Godwin Hulse; (7) Senator Elena Smith; and (8) Senator Paul Thompson.

The Gazette notice also lists the following members of City and Town Councils: Mr. Servo Guerrero; Mr. Manuel Contreras; Mr. Elmer Guerra; Mr. Heraldo Ramcharan; His Lordship, Mayor Marconi Sosa; Mrs. Ana L. Guy; Mr. Ralston Frazer; His Lordship Mayor Kahlid Belisle; Ms. Gene Lopez; Mr. Angel Pastrana; Mr. Isidoro Galvez, Jr.; Mr. Dion Leslie; Ms. Alifa Elrington Hyde; Allan Pollard; Mr. Oscar Arnold; Hilberto Campos; Ms. Stacy Chi Armstrong; Ms. Elva O. Perez; Mr. Josue Carballo; Mr. Louigie Gomez; Mr. Fernando Sanchez.; His Lordship Mayor Aston Akeem McKenzie; Mrs. Lucia Cayetano; Ms. Aphane Avila; Franklin Polonio; Ms. Luzanne Gutierrez; Rayniel Tate; and Ms. Joicelyn Dawson; Ms. Yadira Diego; Mr. Herbert Narcasio; Mrs. Erica Rodriguez Jang; and Aaron Jake Gongora.