Remembering Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 25, 2024

The family of John Searle mourns the loss of a father, friend, and revered pioneer, who died at the age of 86.

Born in North Wales, Searle moved to Belize at age 15 and quickly adopted it as his home, a place that shaped him into the man he was celebrated for being.

He joined the Rotary Club in 1975 and led as the District Governor from 1999 to 2000, impacting lives across Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala. His leadership was characterized by a commitment to the core Rotary values of integrity and service above self, principles that he integrated seamlessly into his business operations.

His daughter, Gigi Searle Habet, recalls her father’s life story with a blend of admiration and nostalgia. “He went to Belize, supposedly for only a 6-month holiday to visit his father, but he fell in love with Belize and her people and he never left,” she said.

Her voice filled with emotion she added, “He helped so many, often silently, through Rotary and personal efforts. It’s overwhelming to hear the stories of his impact coming back to me now.”

John Searle’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on. He founded Belize Global Travel Services in 1961 and Aero Dispatch Service in 1963, establishing himself as a businessman who cherished every human interaction.

Married to Elvira Andreu Searle in 1961, he was a family man with four children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, all of whom adored him for his humor, wit, and storytelling.

Gigi fondly remembers her father’s annual tradition of dressing up as Santa Claus at their family property at Warrie Head in the Cayo District, noting his joy in giving. “He always said it is a blessing to be on the side of giving, not having to be on the receiving end. When you have, you give and share.”

On April 24, just three days shy of his 87th birthday, John Searle’s life was unexpectedly cut short while he was in Brownsville, Texas, due to an unsuspected brain tumor that gave no signs or symptoms.

His last visit to Belize, which was last week, was unfortunately his farewell trip that allowed him one final embrace with his beloved community.

A memorial service is scheduled to be held this Friday in Belize City, where friends, family, and all whose lives were touched by Searle can come together to honor his memory and legacy.