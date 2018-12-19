Milpros teammates visit the sports desk

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 17, 2018– On a visit from New York is my former Milpros teammate Egbert “Chana” Kisling who attended a surprise birthday celebration on Saturday for another Milrpos teammate, Kenneth “Cap” Hoare, whose birthday is actually on Wednesday of this week. The two chatted with yours truly for about an hour about old times with the Milpros team.

Cap was the last captain of the Milpros Club, which folded early in the 1990s. The captaincy badge had passed from Coro (Gilroy Usher) to Reesho (Maurice Jones), to Chana (Egbert Kisling), and finally to Cap (Kenneth Hoare). With its roots going back to Mac’s Strikers, Roses and then Belprint of the late 1970s, Milpros hit the stage in the 1981-82 season, and in the decade of the ‘80s was arguably the most decorated and successful football team in Belize.