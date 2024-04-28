Remembering Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat

A bridge designed by Belizeans, built by Belizeans and for Belize.

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 25, 2024

After waiting over three years for it to be completed, the new Haulover Bridge that is located at Mile 5 of the Philip Goldson Highway, and connects Belize City with Ladyville and the Northern Districts, is officially open for the use of motorists and pedestrians. Inaugurated on Thursday, April 25, it is one of the welcoming landmarks for tourists to see as they approach Belize City.

“Today is a day of celebration and thanks, a day to celebrate all the hard work that went into the planning, design, and construction of this bridge, and a day to thank all who helped in getting us here,” said Hon. Julius Espat, Minister of Infrastructure Development & Housing (MIDH).

The journey to replace the bridge began almost 10 years ago, when engineers discovered that the old Haulover Bridge had reached its design life and was in dire need of replacement after it had endured the natural elements for 100 years.

In January 2022 the construction began to replace the old Haulover Bridge, which was nationally recognized as the country’s longest bridge. The old Haulover Bridge was completed back in 1923, and at its completion ferries in the area were done away with.

It is the first bridge in the country to be designed by Belizean engineers, built in Belize and made in Belize.

“It stands as a wonderful welcome landmark to epic Belize City, the old capital, the financial capital, the media capital, the population capital, home to the few, the proud, the New York City of Belize. This Belizean beauty, this new pride of ours may last forever and remain a tribute to Belize and Belizean genius. ‘Made in Belize’, that sounds [really] good. ‘Made by Belizeans’, that sounds even better,” said Hon. Cordel Hyde, Deputy Prime Minister of Belize.

Official ribbon cutting at the launch of the Haulover Bridge Replacement by Government officials and engineers

Amandala spoke to Evondale Moody, Chief Engineer at the MIDH, who reflected on the soft opening held earlier in February of this year, where only motorists were allowed to pass through as there were some final touches remaining for the bridge to be completed, particularly the installation of the guard rail for pedestrians to walk safely across.

“The rail took us a little while because we had a subcontractor that imported the material. We wanted to ensure that it was built in Belize, so that took us some time because we had some delays in the shipping of those materials to the country,” he said.

So, what happens with the old Haulover Bridge? Moody noted that the bridge will begin a new life, connecting Trapiche, Santa Elena and Santa Familia Village in the Cayo District.

The new Haulover Bridge is currently the longest bridge in the Jewel. It measures approximately 500 meters, and an estimated 17,000 vehicles will pass over it daily. It is the sixth-longest bridge in Central America.

With the completion of the Haulover Bridge, four other bridges in different parts of the country will be targeted by the MIDH for rehabilitation – BelCan Bridge, Belize City Swing Bridge, Burdon Canal Bridge at Mile 5 on the George Price Highway, and Hector Creek Bridge in Hattieville.

“Those four bridges are under the George Price Highway Upgrading Project, and so we are liaising with JICA [Japan International Cooperation Agency] who will provide grant funding for us to replace the Swing Bridge. We are waiting for a decision from the Ministry of Finance on how they want us to move with the BelCan Bridge, because it’s an urgent one that also needs to be replaced because of its substructure. Burdon Canal is experiencing some deflection, so when you have heavy traffic moving over it, you could see that the bridge structure is moving,” Moody said.

He further mentioned, “We received the draft loan agreement from CDB [Caribbean Development Bank] last week. I am currently reviewing that draft loan agreement, and it is understood that the Prime Minister and his Cabinet will meet to discuss it, and then present it to the House for approval. It has already been approved by CDB, and it just requires the Prime Minister’s signature.”

The new Haulover Bridge cost an estimated BZ$30 million to complete.