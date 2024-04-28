Remembering Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 23, 2024

Every April 26, countries around the globe observe World Intellectual Property Day, recognizing the role of intellectual property (IP) rights in encouraging innovation and creativity.

This year, Belize is not only marking the day, but dedicating an entire week to highlight it under the theme “IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity,” which emphasizes the connection between IP rights and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Kay King, the Deputy Registrar of the Belize Intellectual Property Office (BELIPO), explained that the essence of IP is “a property right, and it deals with creating something or innovating something and getting protection for that innovation.” “When you register intellectual property, it gives you exclusive rights, and so, if anybody wants to use your work, maybe use [your] story or use your logo or use your invention, then they have to get consent from you to use that,” King said.

This protection is important in motivating creators to invest in new ideas without the fear of misappropriation.

BELIPO has outlined a week packed with activities designed to increase public engagement and understanding of IP rights:

• Monday kicked off with an overhaul of the IP administration system and staff training by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

• Tuesday featured free consultations and a 25% discount on all IP registration applications, making it easier and more affordable for creators to protect their innovations.

• On Wednesday the public will be engaged through social media, with games that educate on IP rights and offer prizes.

• On Thursday there will be a celebration of Belize’s creative community with an open mic night in Belmopan, where local artists can showcase their talents and gain direct benefits, like free copyright deposits for winners.

• Friday will be an internal day for the staff at BELIPO.

King is proud of the progress Belize has made in IP awareness, noting the recent launch of BELIPO’s Facebook page and the formation of a public awareness committee. “We’re going district by district, starting with the Cayo district, to consult with businesses and help them with the IP application process,” she said.

Local artist and TV talk show host, Katie Numi Usher shared her personal perspective on the importance of respecting IP rights. “As an artist, I understand and appreciate that people take time to come up with their own creativity, and I would appreciate not copying somebody’s time, effort, or research, and I appreciate they not do that to me. So, I do see the value in it, and I think that it’s something that is not as cheap as it needs to be, or accessible to most artists, but it’s very important,” Usher said.

Despite these advancements, both King and Usher agree that there is still much work to be done to raise IP awareness in Belize. Usher pointed out that unauthorized use of music in advertisements is still common, and believes that the need for ongoing discussions on Intellectual Property is necessary.