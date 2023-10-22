Yemeri Grove chairman has a problem with proposed interim agreement

Photo: Yemeri Grove and Laguna villagers meet

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 19, 2023

Villagers and leaders of Yemeri Grove are scheduled to meet in the upcoming days to discuss a letter sent to them by the Government of Belize seeking to strike an interim agreement between them and villagers of Laguna Village in the upcoming days about the ongoing tension over a boundary line between both villages. For several weeks both villages, one Mayan and the other Creole and East Indian, have been locked in the dispute.

On Thursday, October 19th, Yemeri Grove Chairman Herald Usher spoke to the Amandala newspaper on the proposed measures saying, ‘’I had no problem signing on to the agreement; however, when I read the agreement in its entirety, I have a problem with the way that it was worded. Particularly with the reference that the villagers of Yemeri Grove are displaying violence towards the people of Laguna.’’



Usher told Amandala that he is also concerned with the contents of the map and the proposed borders which they were asked to sign on to.

He exclaimed, ‘’I will be honest with you, I would have preferred them to just give us the MLA proposed map because it looks similar to that.’’ Usher is also alleging bias in the process because past members of the MLA are involved in the drafting of the agreement and proposed map. In closing, Usher reiterated that he did not sign on to the agreement, and has since forwarded it to his lawyer, while he will be meeting with his councilors and villagers for further discussions.

In contrast, Sebastian Iche, chairman of Laguna Village, told Amandala that his villagers support the draft agreement, and have agreed to sign on to it. He said that he believes that it is in the best interest of his villagers to do so and is an attempt to preserve the status quo of his people. Via the interim agreement, Iche said that it was agreed that everything in the area of contention is to remain untouched, and that the proposal asks that no new development take place in the area. According to Iche, the agreement stipulates that persons from Yemeri Grove cannot enter the disputed area which falls within the village of Laguna.

Additionally, Iche says that the government is being asked to devise a plan of action to comply with the CCJ ruling in favor of the indigenous community. Iche, however, reiterated that the agreement is only a draft at this juncture, and that further discussions are slated to take place.

While Usher is going as far as alleging that racism against his villagers is notable, earlier this week, Minister of Culture, Hon. Francis Fonseca revealed that the escalating situation between both villages has attracted the attention of the entire Cabinet who have dubbed it an important issue and one that they must collectively find a solution to.

In his comments to the media, Fonseca highlighted that the greatest asset of Belize, and one that keeps being an attraction to the world, is the cultural makeup of the country and the harmonious relationship that exists between the various cultures and ethnic groups.

It is along that line that Fonseca says that the government intends to protect that image, and as such is concerned about the deep divide that exists between both villages that comes from two different cultural makeups.

Fonseca went on to congratulate the swift actions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Lands, Hon. Cordel Hyde, and the Minister of Human Development and Indigenous Affairs, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, who traveled to the communities over the weekend to have a sit down with villagers to find an amicable and interim agreement moving forward.

“So, I think that’s a very positive sign. I think both communities want to see a peaceful resolution to this matter, and our government is committed to working with them to find that resolution, “ said Fonseca

Over the weekend, the Government of Belize, by way of a press release, informed that there was a breakthrough in tensions following a meeting during which both parties reached an agreement on an interim boundary, with some key actions that both parties agreed not to undertake in the disputed area.

The release further expressed that “the Government agreed to draft the agreement for both parties to sign in the coming days. Additionally, the Government has agreed to prioritize defining a permanent boundary between Yemeri Grove and Laguna.”