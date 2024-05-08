Boots to take recall matter to the High Court

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK, Mon. May 6, 2024

A single-vehicle traffic accident that occurred in Northern Belize in the early hours of Friday morning, May 3, claimed the life of a resident of Yo Creek Village, Orange Walk District.

According to official police reports, several hours before the accident took place, the victim, Alejo Castillo, 28, was socializing with several friends at a residence on Punta Gorda Street, Orange Walk Town. Sometime after 2:00 a.m., he jumped on his motorcycle and informed his colleagues that he was going home.

While on his way home on the San Antonio Road, Castillo lost control of his motorbike, resulting in him being flung off his motorcycle and onto the sidewalk. He suffered facial injuries as a result. A few minutes later, Alejo’s cousin, Alejandro Castillo, noticed Alejo’s damaged motorcycle and saw him on the ground injured and immediately called for assistance, as he was still alive at that point.

However, not too long after arriving at the Northern Regional Hospital, Castillo succumbed to his injuries. According to reports, blood was seen coming out of his nose and ears, but there were no other signs of injuries.

His body lays at the NHR morgue, where it will undergo a post-mortem examination.