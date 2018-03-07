154 “horses at the gate” for Wednesday’s Municipal Elections

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 5, 2018– On Nomination Day, February 21, a total of 154 candidates were nominated across the political spectrum to contest the municipal elections, which will fill 67 seats in all 7 municipalities in Belize on Wednesday, March 7.

The two main political parties, the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s United Party (PUP), have a combined total of 134 candidates.

The Belize Progressive Party (BPP) have fielded candidates in 5 out of the 7 municipalities.

The Unity Upliftment Party in Dangriga, have fielded 7 candidates.

Apart from the political parties, there are also several independent candidates nationwide seeking office.

Polls across the country open at 6:00 a.m. and the balloting will continue until 6:00 p.m., when the polls close and the counting will begin to determine the 67 persons who will make up the municipal bodies of the country.

Although there are other parties and independent candidates in the race, the main battle is really between the UDP, which controls the majority of municipal seats, and the PUP, which has been riding the waves of popularity after its massive showing when it held its National Convention in Belize City on February 11.