Ambassadors of Norway, Thailand, Bolivia and Turkey present credentials to Governor General

BELMOPAN, Mon. July 9, 2018– Four ambassadors presented their Letters of Credence today, July 9, to the Governor General of Belize, H.E. Sir Colville Young, at Belize House in Belmopan.

H.E. Mrs. Rut Krüger Giverin, Ambassador of Norway; H.E. Ms. Rommanee Kananurak, Ambassador of Thailand; H.E. Mr. José Vladimir Crespo Fernández, Ambassador of Bolivia; and H.E. Mr. Suleyman Gokce, Ambassador of Turkey all presented their credentials to the Governor General.

They each conveyed on behalf of their respective countries well-wishes to the Government and people of Belize and expressed what an honour it is to be representing their countries.

The ambassadors each emphasized that their work will be devoted to furthering cooperation and cordial relations with Belize.

The Governor General graciously welcomed the ambassadors and those who accompanied them and said that Belize shares their same interests in cooperation and good relations.

