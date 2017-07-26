BDFA Interoffice football Week 2 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 24, 2017–The Belize District Football Association (BDFA) Interoffice Football Competition 2017 continued last week with games on Wednesday and Thursday nights at the MCC Grounds.

In the opener on Wednesday, July 19, Tourist Village/Transparent BPO dropped Los Alcones, 2-0, with goals from Anthony Arnold (23’) and Wendell Esquiliano (30’). In the nightcap, Belize City Council clipped Fiscal Attraction FC, 1-nil, on a goal by Mario Chimal (65’).

Thursday’s opener saw BWS drilling KHMH, 3-zip, with goals from Charles James (19’ & 50’) and Denroy McCord (56’). And in the nightcap, BTL outgunned Customes, 5-2, with goals from Sean Moreira (9’ & 29’), Rasheed Pollard (12’ & 59’) and Jay Chavarria (67’); while Customs’ goals were by Akeem Godoy (16’) and Egbert Thompson (42’).

This week’s (Week 3) schedule:

Wednesday, July 26

7:00 p.m. – Deportivos Los Alcones vs Brodies

8:30 p.m. – Latino FC vs BWS Pressure

Thursday, July 27

7:00 p.m. – Ramada Eco Nature vs Customs

8:30 p.m. – Fiscal Attraction vs KHMH

(Resting: BTL; BCC; Tourist Village/Transparent BPO; Tourist Village Tennants)

(Information courtesy William Moguel, Chairman, BDFA).