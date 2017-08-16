BDFA Interoffice Football Week 5 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 14, 2017–Week 5 games in the Belize District Football Association (BDFA) Interoffice Football Tournament 2017 were played last week Wednesday and Thursday, August 9 and 10, at the MCC Grounds.

In the opener on Wednesday, Tourist Village Tennants dropped Latino FC, 3-0, with goals from Keeron Young (23’) and Carlos Guerra (4’ & 62’). And in the nightcap, Brodies shut out Customs, 2-0, with Travyon Martinez (30’ & 53’) netting both goals.

Thursday’s opener was a see-saw affair, with BWS Pressure coming out victorious by a 4-3 margin over Fiscal Attraction. Shaking the net for BWS were Denroy McCord (27’ & 40’), Charles James (48’) and Ernest Sabal (60’); while Fiscal Attraction got a goal each from Michael Hernandez (4’), Kendice Williams (16’) and Henry Gillett (63’). In the nightcap, Kevin Rowland struck twice (51’ & 57’) to give Belize City Council the 2-0 win over Deportivo Los Alcones.

Upcoming Week 6 schedule:

Wednesday, August 16

7:00 p.m. – KHMH vs Latino FC

8:30 p.m. – Ramada Eco Nature vs BTL

Thursday, August 17

7:00 p.m. – Customs vs Deportivo Los Alcones

8:30 p.m. – Tourist Village/Transparent BPO vs Tourist Village Tennants