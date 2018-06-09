Belize City primary schools football playoffs begin Friday at the MCC

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 7, 2018– They started on Monday, May 14, with games at the MCC Grounds daily in the afternoons, and today, Thursday, June 7, the regular season is completed for the 20 male teams and the 9 female teams in the Belize City Primary Schools Football Tournament 2018, being coordinated by the National Sports Council (NSC).

The boys teams were divided into 4 groups of 5 teams each, and they played a single round-robin of 4 games each. The girls had two groups of 5 and 4 teams, respectively; so their round-robins consisted of 4 games for one group, and 3 games only for the other group.

Tomorrow, the male quarterfinal knockout playoffs take place, with the top 2 teams from each group participating.

According to the tournament schedule we received earlier, both female and male semifinals take place on Monday, June 11, with the finals being on Tuesday. The winners (female and male) will then represent Belize City in the Belize District Finals, scheduled for Thursday, June 14, the same day when the 2018 World Cup Russia kicks off.

Male quarterfinal knockout:

Friday, June 8

1:00 p.m. – Queen’s Square Anglican vs St. Martin De Porres

1:50 p.m. – Ephesus SDA vs Belize Elementary

2:40 p.m. – Unity Presbyterian vs St. Mary’s Primary

3:30 p.m. – Ebenezer Methodist vs St. John Vianney

In the recently completed regular season, the leading female goal scorer was Indy Requena of St. Luke Methodist with 3 goals; while the top male goal scorers were: Jose Almendarez of Ephesus SDA with 9 goals; Jaylen Whyte of Ebenezer Methodist with 6 goals; Kevaughn Tablada of St. Martin De Porres and Hector Reyes of Ebenezer Methodist with 4 goals apiece; and Keedenshay Bowen of Queen’s Square Anglican and Delhart Dominguez of St. Martin De Porres with 3 goals each.

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle of NSC and photo courtesy William Ysaguirre)