Belizean-American, Georgia Barnett, survived the World Trade Center terrorist attack on 9/11

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 11, 2017–In the United States, today marked the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack in which 17 terrorists, whose affiliations were traced to the extremist terror network of al-Qaeda, used four commercial airliners to crash into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the US Pentagon building in Washington, DC., killing almost 3,000 persons, and changing forever the lives of those who were inside the buildings and survived the attack.

Among the survivors of that unprecedented terror attack on the US was Belizean-American Emma “Georgia” Barnett, who escaped from the north tower with some of her co-workers, before the edifice that decorated the New York City skyline came tumbling down in a heap of dust, rubble, and mangled steel, sending hundreds of people fleeing from what later became known as “Ground Zero.” Barnett, now 65, was 49-years-old at the time.

This year, instead of being at home with some of the other survivors who have formed themselves into support-groups to cope with the aftermath of their 9/11 experience, Barnett decided to spend the anniversary in Belize along with some of her sisters. She granted an exclusive interview to Amandala about how she made it out of the flaming World Center building, where she was at work on the 91st floor when the first plane stuck the tower.

“Today is 9/11, and for you that is a significant day, because you are one of the persons who survived the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. On a day like today, what would you have been doing, if you were not in Belize?”, Amandala asked Barnett, in her suite at the Renaissance Tower where she is staying.

“On a day like today, I would be attending one of the memorial services for the victims and survivors. I would be going to the name calling, and after, we usually get together for lunch,” said Barnett, who is a member of the World Trade Center Survivors Network.

“We usually meet up with the Oklahoma bombing survivors and the Boston bombing survivors,” explained Barnett.

“The first or second year after the World Trade Center bombing, we went to the Brooklyn Bridge and decided to plant a tree in memory of the victims of 9/11. It so happens that the tree we planted was a tree that survived the Oklahoma bombing. It was a tree that was in front of the Federal Building in Oklahoma,” Barnett said.

“And how many persons are in the group?”, Amandala asked.

“I would say like about 25,” Barnett answered, “and we have been doing this since 2003. How we meet is that they send out an email to all of us.”

“And they know that you skipped all that to be in Belize this year?”, questioned Amandala.

“No, they don’t know,” Barnett disclosed, adding, “This year I retired and I did not give them my personal email address, which is bad.”

Barnett went on to explain that she also has a friend, who is a firefighter from New Jersey, that she met at the first anniversary of 9/11.

“His name is Matthew Fox, and