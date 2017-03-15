Subscribe to our Rss

Belizean murdered in Melchor

Headline — 15 March 2017 — by Micah Goodin
Belizean murdered in Melchor

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 13, 2017–We have received confirmed reports that a Belizean man was killed across the Guatemalan border over the weekend.

According to our police sources, the victim has been identified as Amadeo Teck. He is in his early twenties and resided in the village of Bullet Tree Falls.

It is believed that sometime on Saturday he was in Melchor when he was fatally gunned down.

Details surrounding the cause of his death are at this time sketchy, but we do know that Guatemalan authorities have not located his killer and are struggling to identify a suspect.

Additionally, our police sources have confirmed that his family will have to travel to Melchor to sort out logistics to have him returned into Belize.

Authorities in Belize have not yet issued an official report on Teck’s murder.

A billion dollars in taxes!

A billion dollars in taxes!

March 15, 2017
Police charge Corporal Darrel “Tutsi” Usher with drug trafficking

Police charge Corporal Darrel “Tutsi” Usher with drug trafficking

March 15, 2017
Decomposing corpse of missing taxi driver found   

Decomposing corpse of missing taxi driver found   

March 15, 2017
GOB wants to raise $70 mil more in new budget year

GOB wants to raise $70 mil more in new budget year

March 11, 2017

Share

About Author

Eden Cruz