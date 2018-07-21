Billiards in Corozal

COROZAL TOWN, Wed.July 18, 2018– The Corozal Billiards Association (CBA) would like to inform the general public that the Belikin 8-Ball Billiards Tournament continued this past weekend with games starting on Thursday, July 12, at K & C Cool Spot in Xaibe Village, whereby the home team received Snipers of Louisville Village, who was defeated by the home team by a score of 3 to 2.

Friday’s game saw Louisville Snipers being crushed at home by the San Narciso Mighty Eagles by a score of 5 to 0.

On Saturday, San Narciso Mighty Eagles defended their home by defeating the visiting K & C Shooters of Xaibe Village by a score of 5 to 0.

And on Sunday, the games were being hosted by the Mighty Eagles in San Narciso, who played the first game against Purple Office 2 of Corozal Town, who were defeated by the home team by a score of 3 to 2. The second game of the afternoon again saw both teams from San Narciso, which were Haneen Shattaz going against the young guys of Elite 7, who were defeated by the more experienced Haneen Shattaz by a score of 3 to 2.

The standings so far are as follows: Mighty Eagles with 37 pts and 11 games played; Haneen Shattaz with 32 pts and 9 games played; Elite 7 with 27 pts and 9 games played; Purple Office 2 with 21 pts and 10 games played; Purple Office 1 with 19 pts and 7 games played; K & C Shooters with 16 pts and 9 games played; Snipers with 15 pts and 9 games played; and Cerros Sands with 13 pts and 8 games played.