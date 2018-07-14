BVA announces National Team Selection for Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship in Belize

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 12, 2018– The Belize Volleyball Association (BVA) is pleased to announce the National Team Selection to represent Belize at the upcoming XX Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship to be held in Belize City from August 4 – 10 at the Civic Center.

The national team is comprised of our top female athletes: Shantell Arnold, Sherika Burton, Allyana Musa, Mya Musa, Melanie Palacio, Karen Quan, Fatima Ramirez, Nelissa Ramirez, Ayah Safa, Jahshema Saunders, Kevanna Sebastian, Tichele Solis, Tisha Solis, Maurissa Williams.

These women are strong, prepared, fiercely patriotic, and will defend Belize on our home turf.

The Central American Women’s Championship is one of the largest and most prominent international volleyball tournaments to be held in Belize, and BVA invites all Belizeans, and visitors to mark their calendars for this major sport event. All Central American volleyball federations (Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama) are expected to participate in this event.

BVA takes this opportunity to thank its major sponsors: TNC-10, Central Cable & Internet, Radisson Fort George Hotel & Marina, Bowen & Bowen Ltd., Belize Olympic Committee, Simon Quan Ltd., SMART, and Belize Telemedia Ltd. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Photo: Belize National Women’s Volleyball Team 2018, (l to r) Karen Quan, Mya Musa, Sherika Burton, Tichele Solis, Jahshema Saunders, Melanie Palacio, Shantell Arnold, Fatima Ramirez, Maurissa Williams, Nelissa Ramirez, Ayah Safa, Tisha Solis. (Missing from group photo: Allyana Musa and Kevanna Sebastian)

-press release –