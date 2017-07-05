C-Ray Youth Summer Series 2017 under way; Week 1 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 3, 2017–The 4th Annual C-Ray Cycling Club’s Youth Summer Series kicked off yesterday, Sunday, July 2, on Marine Parade Boulevard. Despite the rainy weather conditions, some 48 youths (34 male and 14 female) from as far as Georgeville, Cayo, showed up to race in 10 different categories.

Included here are the Week 1 results with some pictures. There is a special picture with all the females who raced yesterday. A little progress each day adds up to big results. I definitely can’t change the past, so I’m focusing on making a great future for female cycling in my country. These are the faces that will take over from me.

Week 1 Results (July 2):

Tiny Mites 3-5yrs (female) – 1st Breanna Banks; 2nd Auriyah Banks.

Tiny Mites 6-8yrs (female) – 1st Kadeidre Lashley.

Tiny Mites 3-5yrs (male) – 1st Arren Pope.

Tiny Mites 6-8yrs (male) – 1st Brenton Ritchie; 2nd Ayomide Kemiki; 3rd Jayden Tillett.

Female 9-13yrs – 1st Kayley Lewis; 2nd Mya Bennett; 3rd Abbie Leslie.

Female 14-18yrs – 1st Kaylyn Gillett; 2nd Taralee Ordonez; 3rd Siyah Swasey.

Category C 9-12yrs – 1st Jahmai Scott; 2nd Devontae Bennett; 3rd Ashton Rhaburn.

Category B 13-15yrs – 1st Shayle Parades; 2nd Derrick Chavarria; 3rd Christian Avila.

Category A 16-18yrs – 1st Nashen Ysaguirre; 2nd Joshua Fuller; 3rd Darien Anderson.

Open Mountain Bike/Beach Cruiser – 1st Nelson Zayden; 2nd Joseph Tillett; 3rd Kenrick Gordon.

NOTE: There is no picture of the TM 6-8yrs female; she didn’t show up for her “photo opp.” lol.

The series continues for 3 more weeks; 9th, 16th and 23rd July.