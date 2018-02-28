City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots – Week 3 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 26, 2018– The City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Tournament 2018 held its Week 3 games on Saturday, February 24, at the Yabra Field. In the 4 games played, Reality Youths clipped Sampson Academy, 2-1; Ladyville Rising Stars won, 6-1, over Warriors FC; Carlston Elite dropped Poor & Famous, 2-0; and City Boys Jr. won, 4-0, over St. John Vianney.

Player of the Day was Jarreth Tablada, who got a hat trick (3 goals) for his team, Ladyville Rising Stars, coached by Mr. Daniel Smith, a.k.a. Sun Dance.

Week 4, Saturday, March 3

11:00 a.m. – Warriors FC vs Carlston Elite

12:00 noon – City Boys Jr. vs Reality Youths

1:00 p.m. – Sampson Academy vs St. John Vianney

2:00 p.m. – Poor & Famous vs Ladyville Rising Stars

Stay tuned for Week 4 results of good news and development; Football for All…