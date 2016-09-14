Commissioner of Police Allen Whylie speaks on many matters

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 8, 2016–Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie, returned from vacation and gave reporters an extended interview this morning on some of the key issues that are at the fore in the country as a result of events that occurred while he was out of office. Whylie said he kept updated on events in the news.

KREM’s Marisol Amaya asked Whylie whether he had any relationship with the man William “Danny” Mason, who is accused of kidnapping and beheading Pastor Llewellyn Lucas, and who allegedly made financial contributions to several ministers of government and public officials.

Whylie replied, “I can categorically deny that I never met the man. I had no relationship with Mr. Mason.”

Whylie explained that he had heard of “Ted Oulet,” but he did not know anything about the man other than what he was told about him.

Whylie said that he had heard earlier of a Canadian, Ted Oulet, but did not know that Oulet and Mason were one and the same person.

Whylie, however, would not say who told him about Mason and the alleged scams in which he had been engaged. He would only say “that’s an internal police matter.”

Whylie said that Mason has never donated anything to the Police Department since he has been Commissioner of Police.

Whylie said that upon his return to his office, he was briefed by Mr. Blackett (Russell Blackett is the Assistant Commissioner of Police) about the murder investigation of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas.

Whylie was asked if he believed, as Commissioner of Police, that a full- fledged police investigation of the Auditor General’s Report on the Immigration Department should be carried out.

Whylie replied that what he believes does not matter. He added that he has not read the reports.

Commissioner Whylie said that there is a process in place for handling the Auditor General Report and when it reaches his desk, he will look at it.

He said that he has instructed the head of CIB to be on standby, in terms of putting together a team to carry out an investigation if that is the course of action taken, but that there is a process that must be followed.

Whylie characterized the William Mason murder file of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas as “just a murder file.”

He was asked how it was possible for him to categorize that particular murder file as “just a murder file” when there have been so many allegations that his police officers, and even officers commanding different units, had questionable relations with Mason.

Whylie said that he was being asked questions regarding matters that he knows nothing about.

“Would you accept that he [Mason] infiltrated SPU and GSU?” Whylie was asked.

Whylie only replied that he did not like the term “infiltrate.”

Several times during the interview, Whylie told the reporters that they were asking him things that he did not know about.

The Commissioner explained that he believes in expressing facts, not opinions, and that he was briefed when he returned to the country.

Russell Blackett was acting as Commissioner of Police in Whylie’s absence.