Corozal Billiards Association’s Open 8-Ball Tournament – Mighty Ducks champs!!!

COROZAL TOWN, Thurs. May 3, 2018– The Corozal Billiards Association (CBA), a member of the Belize Billiards Sports Federation (BBSF), held an Open 8-Ball Tournament at the Andres Campus Civic Center on April 28 and 29 in Corozal Town. Ten teams participated, hailing from Belmopan, Belize City, San Pedro, and Corozal; but at the end it was the Mighty Ducks, one of the teams from Corozal, to swim to the end and crowned champs. Here’s how the finals ended, with two teams of Corozal, Mighty Ducks vs Eagles.

Eagles was undefeated going into the finals, so Mighty Ducks had to defeat Eagles twice to be the champs; and that’s what they did, though it meant swimming in the deep blue sea of Corozal Town.

In the first match, Mighty Ducks easily defeated Eagles, 3-zip, as Luis Valdez burned Lazaro Amaya, 4-3; then, Francisco Rodriguez hurt Audibaldo Monima, 4-0; and Mauricio Pena dropped Adolfo Gongora, 4-2. In the second match, again, Mighty Ducks swam and flew past Eagles, 3-0. It was Luis Valdez over Adolfo Gongora, 4-3; Francisco Rodriquez banged Abner Patt, 4-1; and Mauricio Pena stunned Ailton Linarez, 4-1, to put the icing on the cake; and Mighty Ducks started to quack, as they celebrated the big victory.

The top four teams and prizes were as follows: Mighty Ducks (Corozal) – 1st place ($3,500.00 + trophies); Eagles (Corozal) – 2nd place ($1,750.00 + trophies); Long Island (Belize City) – 3rd place ($1,000.00 + trophy); and BRC Shooters (Belmopan) – 4th place ($500.00).

The MVP was awarded to Luis Valdez of Mighty Ducks.

The CBA expressed thanks to everyone who made the tournament a huge success. Special thanks to sponsors like Triple R, Moralez Transports, the Corozal Sports Council. Much thanks to Amandala and Love FM for providing information on the tournament.